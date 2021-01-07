Public Service Commission approves contract for next-generation 911 services

LINCOLN — By a vote of 4-to-1, the Nebraska Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved entering into a contract with Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) to provide Next Generation 911 (NG911) services.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in this process for their support,” District 3 Commissioner Tim Schram said. “This is a collaborative effort and we are excited to continue the process to bring improved 911 services to all Nebraskans.”

Voting against the contract approval was District 2 Commissioner Crystal Rhoades, who said, “Lumen has a proven track record of 911 failures nationally and in Nebraska. I don’t believe awarding them the contract is prudent given they are currently under investigation for those failures.”

The contract calls for the establishment of a statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESInet) that will allow callers seeking emergency services to contact 911 not only by making a voice call, but also allowing the utilization of multi-media data such as text messages, pictures and video. As part of the contract, Lumen is partnering with Intrado to provide NG911 Core Services, which involves the locating and routing of calls to 911 geospatially. In a geospatial environment a caller’s location is identified using Geographic Information System data based on a caller’s longitude and latitude.