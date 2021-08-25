Public to create ornaments for vets Friday at State Fair

Members of the public are invited to decorate a Christmas ornament for veterans and military members Friday at the Nebraska State Fair.

The ornaments will be made from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the children’s area behind the Welcome Center.

The project, called “Operation Ornaments,” is organized every year by the Nebraska Admirals Association.

The handmade ornaments are sent to veterans at each of the four veterans homes, along with the sailors on the USS Nebraska submarine and the USS Omaha littoral combat ship.

The ornaments are made on cardstock in the shape of Nebraska.

“We have several schools across the state that are involved in this project. We couldn’t do it without all their help,” a news release says.

“We invite everyone to stop by and decorate an ornament. All supplies will be provided. These ornaments are very much appreciated by the sailors. We have received cards from some of them that have had theirs (ornaments) for years and still put them up at home every year at Christmas.”