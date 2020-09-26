Pumpkin spice everything still too much

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What hot topic should we discuss this week?

What topic makes everyone’s blood boil? On which subject does everyone know they are right and anyone who disagrees is wrong, and nothing is going to change that opinion?

More than enough words have been written and spoken about whether a new Supreme Court justice should be in place before the presidential election is held.

I will predict that your opinion on that matter will depend solely on your political party and it will be the exact opposite of what your opinion was in 2016.

Let me simply say one thing about that important decision: If all politicians would just admit they only want what is best for their party and not try to do verbal gymnastics to avoid looking like hypocrites when they are contradicting what they said a few years (or weeks) ago, it might be slightly easier to stomach what goes on in Washington in the 21st century.

But the subject that I want to revisit isn’t easy to stomach at all.

And it is one that I have discussed before, and my opinion will never, ever, ever change.

I was hoping to let it skate by this year, considering everything else that the world is facing.