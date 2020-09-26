Pumpkin spice everything still too much

What hot topic should we discuss this week?
What topic makes everyone’s blood boil? On which subject does everyone know they are right and anyone who disagrees is wrong, and nothing is going to change that opinion?
More than enough words have been written and spoken about whether a new Supreme Court justice should be in place before the presidential election is held.
I will predict that your opinion on that matter will depend solely on your political party and it will be the exact opposite of what your opinion was in 2016.
Let me simply say one thing about that important decision: If all politicians would just admit they only want what is best for their party and not try to do verbal gymnastics to avoid looking like hypocrites when they are contradicting what they said a few years (or weeks) ago, it might be slightly easier to stomach what goes on in Washington in the 21st century.
But the subject that I want to revisit isn’t easy to stomach at all.
And it is one that I have discussed before, and my opinion will never, ever, ever change.
I was hoping to let it skate by this year, considering everything else that the world is facing.
But then the corporate world threw something in my face so dire, so insidious that I simply couldn’t avoid speaking out.
How in the world is Kraft pumpkin-spice flavored macaroni and cheese a thing?
I struggle to comprehend this concept, even though I have already railed against the urge for food manufacturers to produce pumpkin-flavored everything each autumn.
The good news is only 1,000 cups will be manufactured, and it will only be available in Canada.
Since that is a country that is so fundamentally misguided on what bacon actually is, that means that pumpkin-spice mac and cheese isn’t as bad as it originally sounds.
Now is it as bad tasting as it originally sounds? I predict that 1,000 blechs will answer yes to that.
Why ruin one of the basic staples of childhood for decades? Or the mecca of foods for the college student who finds a few extra quarters under the couch cushions and can upgrade from ramen for a meal?
For some reason, over the last 15 years, people have decided that pumpkin flavoring needs to be forced onto every possible food ever made.
Don’t these food industry executives making these decisions know that there can be too much of a good (or bad) thing?
The 54-year-old Massachusetts man who died from eating too much black licorice is an example of that. I didn’t read too far into that bizarre story, but I predict the amount of too much black licorice that is lethal is approximately one stick.
And we are way past the too much pumpkin.
It used to be the pumpkin-flavored this, that and the other that popped up whenever October rolled around was out of control.
Now the bizarre pumpkin specialties of the year appear in early September, approximately a week after the first Oktoberfest beers hit the shelves.
How much longer before you can be snacking on a pumpkin pie Kit Kat while shooting off your fireworks to celebrate your freedom in early July?
When the pumpkin spice trend started at overpriced coffee places, it didn’t affect me.
But when it started crossing over into some of my favorites, it drew my attention.
I’ll admit, Pumpkin Spice Peeps hurt. Not as much as the fact that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of Peeps has ended until the Easter 2021 batch, but it still hurt.
I’m just thankful that no one took me up on last year’s suggestions of the ImPumpkinable Whopper, the Toasted Pumpkin Chalupa or the McPumpkin Rib.
Like so many things that bother me, this pumpkin trend seems to be increasing each year and will only get worse and worse.
However, it is a relatively minor annoyance. And it is seasonal.
Yes, the unnecessary plethora of pumpkin products is one thing that actually will disappear after the election.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
