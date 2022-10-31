Pumpkins on parade

Pumpkins were decorated as dinosaurs, dogs, baseballs, pigeons and chickens at Shoemaker Elementary School's 11th annual Literary Pumpkin Parade Monday afternoon.

Rather than being on parade, the pumpkins were stationary. But plenty of parents and grandparents streamed past, inspecting the students' creations.

A total of 235 students sat in the Shoemaker hallways during the event, which ran from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Next to them sat their pumpkins and information about the book each student read.

The decorations were inspired by characters in the books. The pumpkins could be real or artificial.

References to "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" were scarce. The literary inspirations were of more recent vintage.

Fourth-grader Henry Sheridan outfitted his pumpkin to look like a velociraptor. He said he'd read a comic book version of Michael Crichton's "Jurrasic Park."

Fourth-grader Kyler Loften used feathers to make a fake pumpkin look like a dead chicken. The book he read was "The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter," by Aaron Reynolds.

Mateo Guerrero learned how to sew to create a football helmet out of an artificial pumpkin. The creation was inspired by "The Big Game," by Tim Green. Guerrero correctly pointed out that Tim Green played football himself.

Trish Hedman, the school's integration specialist, started the Literary Pumpkin Parade 11 years ago.

The program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

She was happy with the participation. Shoemaker has about 400 students, so more than half the student body took part.

"It gives the kids a chance to make a connection to the stories they're reading," Hedman said.

About 90 of the students did the work as part of a reading challenge.

If they do a pumpkin project based on their reading, "Then it counts as one of their creativity projects. But other than that, everybody can do it."

The kids get a chance to be creative and work with their families in decorating the pumpkins. "That's probably one of the biggest things," Hedman said.

It's good that kids can sit down with their parents or grandparents and work on the project, she said. "It's kind of a family event."

The school's social worker gets some pumpkins donated every year. So if some kids can't afford a pumpkin, the school is able to give them one.

"They can use anything they want to decorate it," Hedman said.

The kids took the pumpkins home Monday afternoon.

Ideally, they could put them on their porches for trick or treating Monday night, Hedman said.