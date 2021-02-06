Puppy with bad knee needs community’s help

When Vesper, an 8-month-old pittie mix, was brought to the Voice for Companion Animals shelter Wednesday, he was able to walk only by keeping his back leg lifted up.
Vesper has a bad knee.
To help the pup, VCA has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $3,500 needed for the specialized surgery.
Vesper was brought to the shelter as a referral, VCA President Robin Mays explains
“He was found out west and no owner claimed him,” she said. “After a vet checked him out very well, they found out he has a very severe luxating patella.”
That means the kneecap in Vesper’s right hind leg dislocates.
It is a common condition for young dogs, but also painful.
The chronic dislocation hinders his movement.
“He carries it a little bit when he tries to get going really quickly, and when he goes to turn he lifts it and carries it,” Mays said. “And in this cold weather, he’s been lifting and carrying it quite a bit.”
A surgery is needed as soon as possible.
Mays described Vesper as “absolutely the sweetest guy.”
“He loves people. He loves attention. He loves scratches. Not fond of cats. And he does OK with other dogs, as long as he’s introduced slowly,” she said. “But he’s absolutely a cuddlebug. He’s so sweet. He knows ‘sit’ already and we’re teaching him some other commands. He’s not very loud. He doesn’t bark aloud.”
She added, “He’s going to make somebody a great companion after surgery. He’s got so much potential.”
It is not common for the shelter to accept animals by referral, Mays said.
“This was more of an outreach favor for another shelter that wanted to give him a chance, since he’s only eight months old,” she said. “They graciously did all the other vetting, as far as getting him vaccinated and neutered.”
This is only the second time VCA has done a fundraising campaign for an animal in the past four to five years, Mays said.
“He’s eight months old and that’s pretty young. We just wanted to give a chance to a pretty amazing dog,” she said. “We’re anxious to see how he does and get him to a great home, and see how he can blossom as an adult. He’s going to be a great family dog, I think.”
After only two days online, the fundraiser already has achieved one-tenth of its goal.
“You do these and you just never know what’s going to happen,” Mays said. “As always we have great donors and support, and we live in a great, giving community. We’re blessed in so many ways.”
The nonprofit agency’s primary mission is to help provide animal companions for seniors and veterans, Mays said, and provide needed supplies such as pet food.
“We’re also, in this current state, trying to make a difference in pets’ lives that are really up against a challenge and maybe don’t have any other avenue to get help,” she said. “We have a small rescue with mostly cats. Vesper is our second dog we currently have right now.”
The GoFundMe campaign for Vesper can be found at gofundme.com/f/lets-help-vca-and-vespers-vet-bill.
For more information about VCA and its efforts, visit voiceforcompanionanimals.com.