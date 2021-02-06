Puppy with bad knee needs community’s help

She added, “He’s going to make somebody a great companion after surgery. He’s got so much potential.”

It is not common for the shelter to accept animals by referral, Mays said.

“This was more of an outreach favor for another shelter that wanted to give him a chance, since he’s only eight months old,” she said. “They graciously did all the other vetting, as far as getting him vaccinated and neutered.”

This is only the second time VCA has done a fundraising campaign for an animal in the past four to five years, Mays said.

“He’s eight months old and that’s pretty young. We just wanted to give a chance to a pretty amazing dog,” she said. “We’re anxious to see how he does and get him to a great home, and see how he can blossom as an adult. He’s going to be a great family dog, I think.”

After only two days online, the fundraiser already has achieved one-tenth of its goal.

“You do these and you just never know what’s going to happen,” Mays said. “As always we have great donors and support, and we live in a great, giving community. We’re blessed in so many ways.”