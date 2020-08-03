GILTNER — A Lincoln man was arrested following a pursuit on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at about 1:45 p.m., NSP received a report that a motorcycle was passing on the shoulder of Interstate 80 at approximately 120 mph in York County. About 20 minutes later, the Aurora Police Department reported that the motorcycle was on County Road 9 near Highway 14, south of I-80.
A trooper located the motorcycle as it continued westbound on Road 9. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle refused to stop. The motorcycle was traveling at 70 mph on the gravel road, which has a speed limit of 50 mph. As the motorcycle approached the Giltner Spur, it attempted to turn northbound, but spun out in the grass.
The rider, Brandon Goodsell, 33, of Lincoln, then tried to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.
Following the arrest, troopers found a stolen handgun, methamphetamine, THC wax, more than one pound of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Goodsell’s backpack. He was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving during revocation, theft by receiving stolen property and multiple weapon and drug charges. Goodsell is being lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.