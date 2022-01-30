Pushcart street vendor a familiar figure throughout Grand Island

Augustin Sanchez says Terrazas has a gift for selling the street snacks.

“He knows what he’s doing, he knows where to go, he has the style to do it,” Sanchez said.

Terrazas is good at getting people’s attention, Sanchez said.

Terrazas and Sanchez refer to the Mexican wheel chips as crackers, churros or duros. They are made with wheat, which Terrazas says is healthier than flour or corn.

The crackers, purchased from a supplier, are cooked each day at the restaurant.

A bag costs $4. The price used to be $3, but the cost of supplies, including oil and plastic bags, has risen, Sanchez said.

The frozen treats sell for $2.25 or $2.50.

Terrazas works six days a week. He and the restaurant take Mondays off.

When the Sanchez brothers took over in 2017, Los Hermanos was mostly a small grocery store. But it has evolved into more of a restaurant.

For cooking guidance, the brothers turned to their mother, who makes three-month visits from Mexico.