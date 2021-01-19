Q&A as Nebraska gears up for vaccination campaign

— How will you sign up? A state website is under development but won’t be ready until later this month. As officials acknowledge the slow website rollout, some local health departments are stepping in with temporary online forms to bridge people to the as-yet-unveiled system. But the new state site will be the focus within weeks, perhaps rendering those forms moot.

With specifics so few, some people are asking why Nebraska’s planning isn’t further along given that a vaccine campaign had been expected almost throughout the pandemic.

Although the state is placing a lot of emphasis on its forthcoming website — and the ability of seniors having the internet savvy to access it — officials say they will have a phone system to supplement vaccine registration.

Dr. James Lawler, executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said the vaccine effort only gets more complicated as it starts opening doses to the community.

So far, Lawler said, the vaccination campaign has involved groups that are easily identified and contacted. Health care workers are often vaccinated at work; long-term care staff and residents have the clinic brought to them.

“We’re doing the easy part now,” he said.