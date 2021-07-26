Q4A Cause: Hall County Fair event entertains, raises money for good causes

Since 2015, Hear Grand Island has been filling the Railside District with the sounds of bands from throughout Nebraska and raising money for community charitable causes with its summer concert series.
In 2019, the organizers of Hear Grand Island brought the summer music concert series to the Hall County Fair in the form of Q4A Cause. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the fair, which returned this year as did Q4A Cause.
This year, Q4A Cause blasted the fair for three days. Along with good music, there were also barbecue food wagons and plenty of beverages to fuel the crowd.
Local restaurant entrepreneur Brent Lindner organizes Hear Grand Island and was instrumental in bringing the concerts to the Hall County Fair.
The free event in the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion at Fonner Park, featured Hanging Cowboys, Judd Hoos, BD and The Boys, Honeyton, Freakabout, Callista Clark and DJ Frando. While the music was at no cost, a percentage of the beverage sales were set aside to help a worthy cause in Grand Island.
The idea for Q4A Cause started out with Lindner wanting to have a food event as part of the Hear Grand Island concert series.
“I always loved barbecue and we were going to do it in Downtown Grand Island,” he said.
He then was approached by Hall County Fair manager Corby Flagle about doing the event as part of the fair. They had worked together in the past with the Cattlemen’s Ball.
Flagle said the partnership between the fair and Hear Grand Island has worked out well.
“It helps bring out people to the fair to have a good time and the money that is raised will go to a good cause,” he said.
When the Nebraska State Fair moved to Grand Island in 2011, the need to organize Fonner Park for the State Fair started in early August. That meant the Hall County Fair had to move its traditional early August date to July. Lindner said doing the food event and concert series at the Hall County Fair to help boost attendance sounded like a good idea.
“Hear Grand Island is not so much about Downtown anymore,” Lindner said. “It has really grown. It is about community. It is about Hall County. We get people from throughout Hall County.”
So, Lindner and Flagle began the planning process to bring the Hear Grand Island concert series for one weekend to the Hall County Fair and combine it with a food event.
The three-day event drew nearly 7,000 people in 2019. It raised money for the Grand Island Children’s Museum, Hope Harbor and Food for Thought.
This year, Q4A Causes partnered with the Grand Island Community Foundation. Together, they will direct the money to charitable causes in the community. Recipients will be announced soon.
Since beginning the Hear Grand Island summer concert series, which runs every Friday during the summer in the Railside District, they have raised money for a specific cause through the proceeds from beverage sales.
Lindner said since Hear Grand Island got underway, they have raised more than $30,000 for nonprofits in the community. That doesn’t include money raised during this concert season.
While the Hear Grand Island concert series was suspended last year because of the pandemic, Lindner said it has returned strong this year averaging nearly 3,000 people per concert. It will return to Railside on Friday and conclude Aug. 6.
The Hear Grand Island concert series will team up with Rabble Mill out of Lincoln on Friday. They will do a skateboarding clinic at the Skate Park, along with DJ school. On Aug. 6, Hear Grand Island will “throw the biggest ‘80s party,” Lindner said.
“We are encouraging all the girls to go out and buy some AquaNet and get their hair up big.”
“It has been really exciting,” he added. “It is just great to see people out and about after everything our community has been through.”
Lindner said Hear Grand Island has had some great volunteers and supported some good organizations.
“It is just neat how everybody helps each other out,” he said.
The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation grant program is designed to help address unmet charitable needs and unique program opportunities for essential and emerging issues in the Hall County area. To learn more about the foundation, visit their website at gicf.org.