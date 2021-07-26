Q4A Cause: Hall County Fair event entertains, raises money for good causes

Since 2015, Hear Grand Island has been filling the Railside District with the sounds of bands from throughout Nebraska and raising money for community charitable causes with its summer concert series.

In 2019, the organizers of Hear Grand Island brought the summer music concert series to the Hall County Fair in the form of Q4A Cause. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the fair, which returned this year as did Q4A Cause.

This year, Q4A Cause blasted the fair for three days. Along with good music, there were also barbecue food wagons and plenty of beverages to fuel the crowd.

Local restaurant entrepreneur Brent Lindner organizes Hear Grand Island and was instrumental in bringing the concerts to the Hall County Fair.

The free event in the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion at Fonner Park, featured Hanging Cowboys, Judd Hoos, BD and The Boys, Honeyton, Freakabout, Callista Clark and DJ Frando. While the music was at no cost, a percentage of the beverage sales were set aside to help a worthy cause in Grand Island.

The idea for Q4A Cause started out with Lindner wanting to have a food event as part of the Hear Grand Island concert series.

“I always loved barbecue and we were going to do it in Downtown Grand Island,” he said.