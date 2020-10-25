Quality Healthcare Clinic expands services, adds neurologist to staff roster

Quality Healthcare Clinic Neurology Services has expanded its services with the addition of neurologist Dr. Joel O. Paraiso.

Paraiso completed his neurology residency and fellowship in epilepsy and neurophysiology at the New York University Hospital and the NYU/Hospital for Joint Disease Comprehensive Epilepsy Center in New York City in 1994.

He has been practicing neurology for more than 30 years, which included a private practice in New York. Paraiso is not new to the area since he has served Grand Island and the surrounding communities from 2007 to 2015.

Paraiso said the reason for coming back to serve the Grand Island area was to fill the void of not having a neurologist in the community.

“Our goal is to provide quality neurology service, help medical practitioners with the neurological needs of their patients and be accessible to those in the need in Grand Island and the surrounding areas,” he said.

Being a third-generation physician in his family, Paraiso still periodically spends time doing volunteer neurology work in San Pablo City in the Philippines where his grandparents and parents practiced medicine. He has also volunteered as a neurologist in Bhutan a few times.