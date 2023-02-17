At Friday morning's State of the City Address, four local leaders talked about the city's accomplishments and challenges for the future.

Mayor Roger Steele said the city "has achieved major accomplishments which will benefit Grand Island for generations."

He pointed out that Grand Island has a new police labor agreement, and a new police chief, Kevin Denney. "Police Chief Denney will be the first to tell you that our pay for police officers is highly competitive, and it will serve as a springboard for recruiting," Steele said.

"We continued with our revitalization of downtown Railside with the city's partnership to create the Amur Plaza," Steele said.

In October, Steele signed an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation "to study the construction of an overpass on Broadwell Avenue over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks," he said. "This $34 million project will provide a much-needed route over the railroad tracks and add convenience and safety for travelers in Grand Island."

Attractive parks, Steele said, "are on the forefront of my mind as mayor. Shortly you will see a new splash pad and playground at Stolley Park." A new accessible playground is coming to Ryder Park. And the city's hike and bike trails will be lengthened.

"For this upcoming year I am looking for ways to expand our hike-bike trail along South Locust and connect it to the Mormon Island State Recreation Area. This would add five more miles to our existing 16 miles of hike-bike trails. This project depends on getting approval to cross some government-owned land, and I am working with Brad Mellema's trails committee and the city legal department to get that accomplished," Steele said.

Steele led the effort to establish a Fourth Street business improvement district, or BID. "This BID will continue to build on Fourth Street's international flavor and diverse culture, and it will create another vibrant entertainment district," he said. "Ladies and gentlemen, the newly created Fourth Street BID along with the Railside BID, both areas in the heart of historic downtown, are ready to drive growth and provide economic development."

Steele said the city is a leader in "clean, renewable, low-cost energy. Our coal-fired plant has provided low-cost electricity for decades. Additionally, Grand Island Utilities has invested in wind, hydro and solar- powered electrical generation."

Grand Island plans to expand its solar generation capacity tenfold in the next few years.

Later, during a question and answer session, Steele said he used to be skeptical of solar energy. But he's found that on hot, sunny days, when people turn to air conditioning, solar power "comes through." He also noted there are no plans to decommission the city's coal-fired plant, which might continue to operate for another 10 years

The city keeps its electric rates among the lowest in Nebraska "while maintaining an enviable record of reliability and resiliency," Steele said. Low energy costs are a great draw for industry, he said.

Grand Island's "quality of life is our greatest recruiting tool for new residents and visitors," Steele said. "I am working with business leaders on Fourth Street to make that street the heart of Latino celebrations such as the planned Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 19 and 20. I hope to see you there."

Speaking of lifestyle opportunities, Grand Island Public Library "is the most family-friendly place in Grand Island," he said.

Shifting gears, Steele said, "We tackle difficult problems at the city. We do not shy away from difficult problems.

"We know that the Conestoga Mall has struggled under its owner, which has a history of letting mall properties decline until they must be condemned," Steele said. "My administration has worked for several months with Woodsonia, for it to acquire the mall and redevelop it as the Conestoga Marketplace. This will be a mixed-use development with shopping, a hotel, restaurants and apartments.

"There are no guarantees in life , but I am hopeful that Woodsonia can complete the transaction with the current owner and proceed with the redevelopment," Steele said. "I will help any way I can to make this $220 million project a reality. My goal is to bring the Conestoga Marketplace back to the vibrant engine of commerce that it once was.

The city never loses sight of building for the future, he said.

"Our effort to improve city streets and intersections has proceeded at a record pace. We have rebuilt almost seven miles of roadway and improved eight major intersections. We know that our city will continue to grow and we are planning for that growth," Steele said.

"Even with all the activity that I have described, I want to tell you we are great stewards of your money. The city has healthy cash reserves because we make sure our expenditures do not exceed our revenues. Because of our careful budgeting , the city's financial health should remain stable for the next five to 10 years," Steele said. "So ladies and gentlemen, with your help, your city employees have created a wonderful city for you to enjoy. You should be proud to live in Grand Island."

The city's first 150 years have "been a story of remarkable success, and we are building upon those 150 years of success for our future," Steele said. "We can bet that our future will shine as bright as the festoon lights on Third Street."

The next speaker was Mike Olson, executive director of Central Nebraska Regional Airport. He talked about improvements the airport has made and plans for future improvements, including covered airport parking.

Olson said the success of Allegiant and American Airlines in Grand Island is a product of "long-lasting partnerships and relationships."

Allegiant has served Grand Island since 2008, American since 2011.

"They've worked hard and we've worked hard with them to build up those brands here in central Nebraska," Olson said.

The airport is pushing hard to get service to Chicago, and is potentially looking at restoring service to Orlando. Service to Denver is not a priority because airports to the east and west of Grand Island connect with Denver. A great advantage Grand Island has, he said, is service to the south. From Dallas-Ft. Worth, you can travel literally anywhere in the world, he said.

Matt Fisher, the new interim superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools, said the district is in a "season of change."

He spoke highly of the district's staff. Schools nationwide are "teetering on the brink of a crisis" involving a shortage of teachers. Educators are experiencing burnout and feeling overburdened, he said. Teachers need to be encouraged and respected, Fisher said.

The district, he said, has much to be proud of, and is in a growth mode. The district plans to narrow its focus, with teacher recruitment high on the list.

The other speaker was Chad Nabity of the Community Redevelopment Authority.

The event, presented at the Bosselman Enterprises headquarters, was hosted by the Young Professionals of Grand Island. The emcees were Jimmy Reed and Tarryn Fulton.