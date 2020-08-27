Quarantined Grand Island Central Catholic students able to learn online

“In terms of due dates on assignments and stuff, expectations are still in place for these guys (Kylie and Payton),” he said. “They are getting the assignments at the same time as everybody else and are turning them in through Google Classroom on a similar timeline as everyone else.”

Kylie and Payton said they are able to see lectures and discussions online just as they would with in-person learning. They added it also is easy to ask questions and interact with both their classmates and teachers.

Engle said teachers enjoy having students in school and that being able to offer online learning for quarantined students allows them not to fall behind.

“This might be something that, in one form or another, is here to stay. That being said, nothing will ever beat having a kid physically in the classroom,” Engle said. “It is unfortunate to a certain extent, but the fact that they get to see their classmates every day and their classmates get to see them does a couple things.

“One, it keeps us consistent. Two, when you get sent home for two weeks, your classmates get worried about you. This way, they get to check in on each other and make sure that everything is OK, which is good.”

Engle said if students show signs of COVID-19 and are unable to complete their learning due to illness, they are encouraged to visit their doctors and the Health Department for guidance. He said students will not be penalized if they experience COVID-19 symptoms and need to miss school.

