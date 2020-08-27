Quarantined Grand Island Central Catholic students able to learn online

Grand Island Central Catholic students are able to continue their learning while under quarantine for COVID-19 if they are asymptomatic, thanks to a virtual program implemented by the school.
Principal Jordan Engle said that if a student is quarantined or staying home from school due to a minor illness, the student still can attend class and complete assignments through Google Classroom.
Engle said this will allow quarantined students to still interact with their classmates and teachers by being able to view their classrooms from their computers at home.
He said two students are quarantining as a precautionary measure while awaiting testing or test results, while two other students are learning online.
Grand Island Central Catholic sophomore Kylie Gangwish and her brother, Payton Gangwish, are learning virtually for the next few weeks while under quarantine after Kylie tested positive for COVID-19. Payton is quarantining for 14 days and monitoring his symptoms.
Kylie said a few days before she tested for COVID-19 that her body was “really weak” and she had a headache, fever and chills. This week, she said, she has not had any symptoms.
Both Kylie and Payton began virtual learning Tuesday. If they continue not to show any COVID-19 symptoms, Kylie said she will be back at school Monday, while Payton said he will be back Sept. 2.
“I was a little sad at first, thinking that I cannot be with my classmates in the actual building,” Kylie said. “But once we started online learning, it was really nice to see everybody and for them to be able to talk to me.”
Payton said when he first realized he would need to quarantine, the only thing on his mind was football.
“I knew that (Head) Coach (Tim) Dvorak was depending on me this year because we were at a position battle at center,” he said. “When I was informed that I was quarantined, I told Coach Dvorak, and he told me that I was not going to be losing time because of this because it does not really affect me.”
Payton said his and Kylie’s online learning follows the same schedule as in-person learning, but they may have one or two classes for which they do not have to log on to Google Classroom and can complete assignments as needed.
“It is literally one click of a button for a student and they are live on video from their home,” Engle said. “It is a 10-second set-up process at the beginning of each period. The teacher does not even have to have their computer open. It is just a matter of any student that is in the class will open their computer, click the button and they are live with these guys (Kylie and Payton).”
Engle said if the class is taking a quiz or a test, quarantined students do not need to log on to Google Classroom and can do the test at home to submit.
“In terms of due dates on assignments and stuff, expectations are still in place for these guys (Kylie and Payton),” he said. “They are getting the assignments at the same time as everybody else and are turning them in through Google Classroom on a similar timeline as everyone else.”
Kylie and Payton said they are able to see lectures and discussions online just as they would with in-person learning. They added it also is easy to ask questions and interact with both their classmates and teachers.
Engle said teachers enjoy having students in school and that being able to offer online learning for quarantined students allows them not to fall behind.
“This might be something that, in one form or another, is here to stay. That being said, nothing will ever beat having a kid physically in the classroom,” Engle said. “It is unfortunate to a certain extent, but the fact that they get to see their classmates every day and their classmates get to see them does a couple things.
“One, it keeps us consistent. Two, when you get sent home for two weeks, your classmates get worried about you. This way, they get to check in on each other and make sure that everything is OK, which is good.”
Engle said if students show signs of COVID-19 and are unable to complete their learning due to illness, they are encouraged to visit their doctors and the Health Department for guidance. He said students will not be penalized if they experience COVID-19 symptoms and need to miss school.
