Questionable nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

It’s that time of year again, no I don’t mean high school sports tournaments, although many are going on, I am talking about the announcement of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees.

I am again in a state of wonderment as a couple of names stand out to me that maybe shouldn’t be there.

Dolly Parton, Eminem and Tribe Called Quest? Now, I have no beefs with any of these performers, they are all great in their own way, but their own way is not rock and roll. Dolly is an icon, a legend, and already a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, which she should be.

Putting Dolly Parton in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is like making Metallica a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Both great at what they do, but not classified in the correct genre.

I mean when I think of rock and roll, Parton’s “Jolene” isn’t the first song that pops in my head and neither is Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.” Again, both influential songs, but neither rock and roll.

Lionel Ritchie is on the list as a nominee this year also. Now him, I get. I mean, who didn’t want to try, “Dancing on the Ceiling,” in 1986 when his song hit the airwaves. He had others worthy of rock status.