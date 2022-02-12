Questionable nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

It’s that time of year again, no I don’t mean high school sports tournaments, although many are going on, I am talking about the announcement of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees.
I am again in a state of wonderment as a couple of names stand out to me that maybe shouldn’t be there.
Dolly Parton, Eminem and Tribe Called Quest? Now, I have no beefs with any of these performers, they are all great in their own way, but their own way is not rock and roll. Dolly is an icon, a legend, and already a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, which she should be.
Putting Dolly Parton in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is like making Metallica a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Both great at what they do, but not classified in the correct genre.
I mean when I think of rock and roll, Parton’s “Jolene” isn’t the first song that pops in my head and neither is Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.” Again, both influential songs, but neither rock and roll.
Lionel Ritchie is on the list as a nominee this year also. Now him, I get. I mean, who didn’t want to try, “Dancing on the Ceiling,” in 1986 when his song hit the airwaves. He had others worthy of rock status.
I looked at current artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame who were not rock performers and again was left pondering some choices.
Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Run DMC are all currently Rock & Roll Hall members. Really? Are you serious? There is a Hip-Hop Hall in New York, you know.
I think they all should be in there. Again, good at what they did, but it’s not rock. All these guys are in the hall and Duran Duran isn’t? Neither is Pat Benatar, both on this year’s list of nominees.
Johnny Cash is in the Rock & Roll Hall also. I love a “man in black” song as much as anybody, especially my karaoke go to, “Ring of Fire,” but it, along with anything else Johnny did, is not rock. He too is a member of the country music hall.
Here’s a fun fact to impress your friends, there are 11 musicians who have been inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
They are Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams, Chet Atkins, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, The Everly Brothers, Bill Monroe, Bob Wills, Brenda Lee, Floyd Cramer and Sam Phillips. Now how country some of these artists were is also up for debate.
As influential and popular as these aforementioned “non-rock” artists are/were, I don’t envision many people threw up the rock fist at their concerts. Nor do I see anyone crowd surfing when Dolly broke into, “9 to 5,” which was about the closest she had to a rock song.
All I’m saying is these genres should stay in their own yards. Again, I don’t have anything against these artists, in fact, I like some of their songs, but they aren’t rock.
I think the people, or committee, that have chosen the Rock & Roll Hall nominees/inductees, have broadened the meaning of rock.
I should mention that 1980s rockers Judas Priest is also on this year’s list of nominees. If Dolly makes it and they don’t, then I guess they always could go into the Country Music or Rap halls of fame.
