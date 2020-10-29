Quick, Aguilar seek District 35 seat in Legislature

Two candidates are vying for the District 35 seat in the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island is running for his second term. Ray Aguilar, a former District 35 legislator, of Grand Island is challenging Quick.

Dan Quick

Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?

A: “I am seeking reelection because I care about people and I want to work on legislation that will benefit not only my community, but all Nebraskans. Bringing people together to work on or work through differences, being open-minded, and listening more than I speak are my strengths. I have earned respect from my constituents and from my colleagues because of my willingness to work hard and to work with everyone to pass legislation that addresses issues facing our community. For example, I have passed numerous pieces of legislation with broad support including improving our Grand Island Veterans’ Cemetery with federal funding and keeping our kids safe from sexual predators in our schools. These bills were brought to me by constituents to address specific concerns.”

Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?