Quick, Aguilar seek District 35 seat in Legislature

Two candidates are vying for the District 35 seat in the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island is running for his second term. Ray Aguilar, a former District 35 legislator, of Grand Island is challenging Quick.
Dan Quick
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I am seeking reelection because I care about people and I want to work on legislation that will benefit not only my community, but all Nebraskans. Bringing people together to work on or work through differences, being open-minded, and listening more than I speak are my strengths. I have earned respect from my constituents and from my colleagues because of my willingness to work hard and to work with everyone to pass legislation that addresses issues facing our community. For example, I have passed numerous pieces of legislation with broad support including improving our Grand Island Veterans’ Cemetery with federal funding and keeping our kids safe from sexual predators in our schools. These bills were brought to me by constituents to address specific concerns.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “The most pressing issue at present is finding solutions for businesses and working families because of the pandemic. We need to prioritize the health and well-being of everyone, while also supporting our local businesses so they can remain open safely. It has also made apparent the need for affordable, accessible health care. Throughout this crisis, I have attended community COVID meetings to ensure I kept up with resources and information to pass on to constituents and accessed resources for our community. My office has worked with constituents to ensure access to mental health care, long-term care, workplace safety, unemployment, and utility and rent assistance. I’m proud of how our community pulled together, and I look forward to working with everyone to help our state recover.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “Making a difference in our community is why I ran for office in the first place. Caring about the people in our community and caring about this state is what motivates me. Listening, working hard, and being open-minded are critical to making a difference and making effective change. Working to reach compromise on legislation, like keeping vaping products out of the hands of our kids, and helping cities clean up abandoned, tax-delinquent properties makes a difference. I’m also proud to make a difference by passing legislation brought to me by constituents to address concerns in our community. I’m a nonpartisan leader who is focused on bringing people together, putting Nebraskans first, and ensuring our government works better for Grand Island and all Nebraskans.”
Ray Aguilar
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “As a man of faith, husband, father, grandfather and blue-collar worker, I have the life experience, values and track record to get results on issues that matter for Grand Island’s hard-working families, seniors and small businesses in the Legislature. I cut taxes, created jobs, voted to create the Property Tax Relief Fund, co-sponsored the bill making Grand Island the home of the Nebraska State Fair, and invested in our children’s future.
“I will fight to grow our economy and for real, meaningful property tax relief. I’m a conservative that will always stand strong for our shared principles of limited government, lower taxes, defend the culture of life, protect our Second Amendment rights, and defend our law enforcement against the radical left and stand with our veterans.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “As your senator I will work hard to grow Grand Island’s economy, create good paying jobs, lower taxes, deliver meaningful property tax relief, strengthen our schools so our children can succeed and make health care more accessible and affordable. I will continue to be a strong voice for Grand Island’s working families, seniors and small businesses in Lincoln.
“I will always defend our law enforcement to keep Grand Island safe. I’m proud to have the sole endorsements of United States Sen. Deb Fischer, Gov. Pete Ricketts, the NRA and Nebraska Right to Life because I will always fight for our shared values and defend the Second Amendment and the sanctity of life. I’m asking for your vote on Nov. 3 to get positive results for Grand Island.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “Every good thing in my life has come from hard work, perseverance, teamwork and prayers for God’s guidance and wisdom. From raising a large family on a blue-collar’s weekly paycheck, starting my own small business and serving as a strong voice for Grand Island’s working families, seniors and small businesses as their state senator, I’ll always be grateful and blessed for the opportunities that God, our country and our state have given me.
“As your state senator, I will always serve with integrity and lead by example when it comes to civility and build relationships to fix the problems we face. I’m proud of my record and will continue to work hard and represent our shared values to get positive things done for Grand Island.”
