QuickCare closed for now in Grand Island, Kearney

To deploy staff members to other areas of need, CHI Health is temporarily closing its in-person QuickCare locations at the Hy-Vee stores in Grand Island and in Kearney.

To compensate for those closures, hours are being expanded for CHI Health Virtual QuickCare, which may be found at chihealth.com/en/services/virtual-care.html. That service now is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The moves are part of CHI Health efforts to take pressure off of its hospital emergency rooms across the state.

The hours for the Primary Care Clinics in Grand Island and Kearney are unchanged. The Primary Care Clinic - CHI Health St. Francis Family and Behavioral Medicine is at 908 N Howard, Suite 109. It’s open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CHI Health Kearney Clinic, at 211 W. 33rd St., is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. That facility is a primary care clinic with priority care.

“Priority care is high-quality medical attention when your primary care physician is not available,” according to a CHI Health news release.

An appointment is not necessary.