Quilt guild from Kearney wins Tree Graffiti Contest

Country Crossroads Quilt Guild explained its entry this way: “Nothing is more Nebraska than football, corn, beef, Johnny Carson, Willa Cather, Henry Fonda, Runza, Kool Aid and yes, Spam started right here in Nebraska. Our display begins with the trees wrapped in a yarn flag, one tree is blue with stars and the other is wrapped in red and white stripes. The Statue of Liberty is outlined with white yarn and yellow yarn for her torch. Our corn stalks are wrapped with green yarn and the kernels of corn are yellow balls of yarn. Even the nest of straw for the yarn chicken eggs is made from yarn. We are a quilt group so all of our posters are quilted and then put on yarn frames crocheted with yarn.”