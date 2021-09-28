Quilt guild from Kearney wins Tree Graffiti Contest

Nebraska State Fair invited the entire state to participate in its Tree Graffiti Contest this year. Country Crossroads Quilt Guild from Kearney is the winner with its “Between the Statue of Liberty and the Golden Gate Bridge is a wonderful place to live ... Nebraska!” entry.
Nearly 30 entries were submitted.
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild members who decorated their first-place-winning tree were Stephanie Goodwin, Sharon Rood, Leslie Martin, Patricia Elliott, Lanna Bishop and Mary McGee. They will receive six concert tickets and six gate admissions for next year’s State Fair.
Second place was a tie, won by Aurora Art Walk of Aurora and Bickford Senior Living of Grand Island. Each entry will receive two concert tickets and gate admissions.
Nancy McManis of Louisville, last year’s winner, tied for third place with Central City Public Library and Credit Management of Grand Island. Each of these entries will receive two gate admission tickets and two carnival wristbands.
About 60 entries were submitted statewide.
Laura Hurley, director of State Fair sponsorships, said, “I was enthusiastically surprised that so many people would put countless hours and effort into creating their version of tree graffiti. There were no two entries alike, everything was very original and extremely creative. They made beautiful things happen for their neighbors and community to enjoy.”
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild explained its entry this way: “Nothing is more Nebraska than football, corn, beef, Johnny Carson, Willa Cather, Henry Fonda, Runza, Kool Aid and yes, Spam started right here in Nebraska. Our display begins with the trees wrapped in a yarn flag, one tree is blue with stars and the other is wrapped in red and white stripes. The Statue of Liberty is outlined with white yarn and yellow yarn for her torch. Our corn stalks are wrapped with green yarn and the kernels of corn are yellow balls of yarn. Even the nest of straw for the yarn chicken eggs is made from yarn. We are a quilt group so all of our posters are quilted and then put on yarn frames crocheted with yarn.”
In the nonprofit division there were many repeat competitors and several new participants. One of the new participants, Hall County Livestock Association/Fonner Park, won first place with a tree designed and decorated by Kay Kotulak.
Girl Scouts of Nebraska, last year’s winner, placed second and Operation Lifesaver & Mid-Plains Center placed third.
A complete list of placements is available at StateFair.org under “contests.”