Quilts of Valor: 11 Grand Island area veterans honored in 13th year

Following a long December tradition, 11 veterans were presented Thursday with quilts to honor them and, perhaps, to keep them warm and cozy.
For the 13th time, members of the Loose Threads Sewing Circle gave quilts to former military members as part of the Quilts of Valor project. The ceremony was held in the Liberty Room of the United Veterans Club.
The project, which has been going since 2008, is done in conjunction with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island. The medical center provides the veterans, and the Loose Threads group furnishes the quilts. Heidi Degodt was on hand from the VA.
During the years, the group has produced close to 200 quilts, four afghans and three coats for service dogs.
Making quilts is their hobby, said Sandy Larkey of Guide Rock.
“If we kept all the quilts we make, we’d have to have a warehouse,” said Larkey, who opened Thursday’s program.
One of the recipients was Ron Green of Silver Creek.
“I appreciate these women doing this,” said Green, 71. “We didn’t get a lot when we came back, except grief.”
Green, an Illinois native, was a Marine from 1968 to 1972. Almost two and a half years of that time was spent in Vietnam. Green, who also spent 17 years in the Guard, plans to frame his quilt.
Many of the veterans got a hug with their quilts. “She didn’t want to hug me, but I hugged her anyway,” Green said.
Another recipient, Anthony Clark of Juniata, was joined by his family. Clark was in the Nebraska Army National Guard for 12 years — from 2002 to 2014. He spent 12 months at Camp Ramadi in Iraq. Clark, 36, would have stayed in the National Guard longer, but he hurt his back.
Clark said he appreciated all the time that went into making his quilt. Although their 6-year-old, Tucker, had his eye on the quilt, Tucker’s mom, Danielle, said she would frame it on the wall.
The Loose Threads group has four members. Larkey was joined by two others on Thursday — Dorothy Alexander and Angel Elledge, both of Superior. The fourth member is Nancy Sauvageau of Superior.
For many years, the group was affiliated with the Kountry Quilters Quilt Guild.
The other recipients Thursday were Kevin Stryker, Keith Cain, Justin McKenna, Joshua Johnson, Christopher Bartlett, John Bartel, Jeromy Fulton, Shayne Aldana and Matt Greathouse.
Making quilts to benefit soldiers isn’t a recent development, Larkey said. Medieval knights in armor wore padded garments beneath their chain or plate mail. They were called arming doublets.
During the Civil War, many quilts were made for the cause, she said. Some Northern women made and collected bed coverings, clothing and bandages on behalf of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, which promoted healthy conditions in the Union Army camps.
The Ladies Aid Societies made special quilts to be raffled off to raise funds to purchase medical supplies, Larkey said.
Northern and Southern women made ordinary quilts to be sent to the front for soldiers to use. Some Southern women made elegant appliqued medallion-style quilts that were raffled off to help fund the purchase of gunboats, which were sometimes jokingly referred to as “petticoat gunboats.”