Quilts of Valor: 11 Grand Island area veterans honored in 13th year

Following a long December tradition, 11 veterans were presented Thursday with quilts to honor them and, perhaps, to keep them warm and cozy.

For the 13th time, members of the Loose Threads Sewing Circle gave quilts to former military members as part of the Quilts of Valor project. The ceremony was held in the Liberty Room of the United Veterans Club.

The project, which has been going since 2008, is done in conjunction with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island. The medical center provides the veterans, and the Loose Threads group furnishes the quilts. Heidi Degodt was on hand from the VA.

During the years, the group has produced close to 200 quilts, four afghans and three coats for service dogs.

Making quilts is their hobby, said Sandy Larkey of Guide Rock.

“If we kept all the quilts we make, we’d have to have a warehouse,” said Larkey, who opened Thursday’s program.

One of the recipients was Ron Green of Silver Creek.

“I appreciate these women doing this,” said Green, 71. “We didn’t get a lot when we came back, except grief.”