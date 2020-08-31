Rabbits aplenty take stage at 4-H showmanship event

Rabbits of many breeds, along with their young exhibitors, were given time to shine Sunday as part of the 4-H rabbit showmanship event.
The event was held on the second day of the 2020 Nebraska State Fair at Fonner Park’s Sheep Barn.
“The best thing about the rabbit show is seeing the 4-H’ers bring their rabbits and present their yearslong work on these rabbits,” said Mike Eskelson, Keith-Arthur County extension educator. “Caring for them, and making sure they’re disease free, healthy animals.”
The day promised 240 rabbits, and by noon more than 170 rabbits had been shown.
“It’s a fun day,” Eskelson said, “and it’s a lot of work to get this together.”
Claire Woeppel of Chambers brought five rabbits to show on Sunday, including four Florida whites and one New Zealand.
For Woeppel, participating as a 4-H exhibitor continues a great legacy.
“My grandma has had rabbits for quite some time,” she said. “She has been showing them with my older sibling and it was passed down to me. My cousins show rabbits in South Dakota, and my sister shows rabbits here, as well, and my little brother will be showing rabbits when he’s older.”
Woeppel said she enjoys showing the rabbits as much as she does learning about them.
“They’re very interesting. They have personalities, definitely,” she said. “I love doing showmanship for rabbits and for poultry, which I also do. You have to make up a whole speech and talk about every part of the rabbit and chicken. That’s what I love to do.”
Brodyn Bockerman of Hastings brought to show a French lop, a lionhead, and a Holland lop.
He said he enjoys bringing his rabbits to the event.
“I like showing them, getting an award for all the hard work you’ve done, and just being with them,” he said.
There’s much that goes into readying rabbits for the state competition.
“You have to make sure they don’t have any diseases,” Bockerman said. “You have to clean the cage about twice a week. You have to practice, if you’re doing a speech. You have to make sure they’re groomed and make sure they don’t have broken toenails or dirty ears.”
There are many qualities Judge Gene Johnston of Council Bluffs, Iowa, looks for when judging a rabbit, he said.
Among those qualities is the condition of the rabbit.
“Certain animals have different breed qualities, depending on type,” he said. “There’s fur, ears, length of body. It’s a little bit of everything. A lot of it goes down to flesh condition and finish of coat and fur. A lot of them are purebred animals, so some are just better than others, like everything else. Hogs or cattle.”
Quality mostly depends on the breed, Johnston said.
“There’s 48 different breeds and lots of colors in between, and they all have a standard,” he said. “All of them are different, all the way from 2-pound animals to 20-pound animals.”
The day offered a good showing of both rabbits and exhibitors, Johnston said.
“It’s not as big as normal,” he said, “but the animals I’ve had are very good.”
