Rabbits aplenty take stage at 4-H showmanship event

“They’re very interesting. They have personalities, definitely,” she said. “I love doing showmanship for rabbits and for poultry, which I also do. You have to make up a whole speech and talk about every part of the rabbit and chicken. That’s what I love to do.”

Brodyn Bockerman of Hastings brought to show a French lop, a lionhead, and a Holland lop.

He said he enjoys bringing his rabbits to the event.

“I like showing them, getting an award for all the hard work you’ve done, and just being with them,” he said.

There’s much that goes into readying rabbits for the state competition.

“You have to make sure they don’t have any diseases,” Bockerman said. “You have to clean the cage about twice a week. You have to practice, if you’re doing a speech. You have to make sure they’re groomed and make sure they don’t have broken toenails or dirty ears.”

There are many qualities Judge Gene Johnston of Council Bluffs, Iowa, looks for when judging a rabbit, he said.

Among those qualities is the condition of the rabbit.