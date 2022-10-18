Rabid bat was found outdoors in Grand Island

The bat that tested positive for rabies in Hall County was found outdoors in Grand Island, says Jonna Mangeot of the Central District Health Department.

Someone found the bat, which was acting strangely, Mangeot said. The person brought the mammal to a veterinarian to be tested. The vet sent the bat to Lincoln, where it tested positive last week.

"There was no human exposure or anything like that," said Mangeot, who is Central District Health's infectious disease manager.

The bat that tested positive is one of 20 animals (17 of which were bats) to test positive for rabies in Nebraska this year. This compares to 30 cases in 2021, which is the highest count in the last five years, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

A bat must be dead before it is sent in for testing, she said.

Mangeot encourages people to keep their pets vaccinated and current on rabies shots. Don't approach an animal that you don't know anything about, she said.

If you think you might have been exposed to rabies, contact your health care provider or Central District Health.

Animal control in Grand Island can submit an animal for testing.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal that attacks the central nervous system of animals, causing disease in the brain which leads to death. While bats are the primary animal associated with rabies, other wild animals such as raccoons, skunks and foxes can be infected and spread the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “If you’ve been in contact with any wildlife or unfamiliar animals, particularly if you’ve been bitten or scratched, you should talk with a health care or public health professional to determine your risk for rabies or other illnesses. Wash any wounds immediately with soap and water and then plan to see a health care provider.”

Sometimes, people are bitten by bats while they're sleeping. If they awaken to find the bat in their room, it's best to trap it and take it in for testing, Mangeot said.

People should be careful in transporting a bat, she said. They should use heavy gloves or a shovel and place the mammal in a hard container.

It's rare that people survive rabies, Mangeot said. Only two people have survived rabies in the last 10 years in the United States, she noted.

Once the virus starts attacking your brain, you can't stop it, she said.