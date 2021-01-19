Race for Grace goes virtual

The 11th annual Race for GRACE, which raises funds for the GRACE Cancer Foundation, will be a virtual event April 10 in Grand Island, with a few new additions, including giveaways and a bike option.
Because this year’s race will be virtual, participants can run anywhere, anytime from April 10-18, but “giveaways will make it even more special for those who run the two-mile or 10K race route on April 10,” according to a news release.
Runners will be entered in giveaways for special prizes when they participate in daily challenges.
The GRACE Cancer Foundation assists with unique financial obligations and unmet needs for those fighting all types of cancer. The foundation assists cancer patients who live within 40 miles of Grand Island or are being treated at the St. Francis Cancer Treatment Center in Grand Island or the Mary Lanning Healthcare Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings.
“This event means so much to so many people,” Sarah Koch, executive director of the GRACE Cancer Foundation, said in the news release. “We want to make sure it continues to have an impact — even in a virtual environment.”
This year, participants will be able to add personal sponsors or increase their own donations to the GRACE Cancer Foundation to receive additional gear. “People will gather personal sponsors easily through an online system,” says the release.
Donation levels and premiums include:
— $30, commemorative glass.
— $60, commemorative glass and a long-sleeved T-shirt.
— $120, commemorative glass, long-sleeve T-shirt, and jacket.
“This will allow more people to be involved and help make each mile by each participant even more impactful,” Koch said.
Also, for the first time, Race for GRACE will include the option for a 20-mile bike ride.
“We thought since we wouldn’t have the congestion of a start/finish line, we would invite all bikers to join in the event,” Koch said. “Going virtual allows us to invite more people into the excitement.”
Registration is now open at www.gracefoundationgi.org/race.
Along with a runner’s race bib, participants will receive a short-sleeved race T-shirt. The race bib will also have a $5 coupon to use at participating Railside restaurants and bars.
“Downtown Grand Island businesses have been great supporters of GRACE Cancer Foundation for years — and the entire community during the pandemic,” Koch said. “We love that our race participants will be urged to dine and drink Railside.”
All money raised by the Race for GRACE remains in the area to assist cancer patients and their families.
Help is available through several methods:
— Medical bills: Financial assistance for hospital and doctor’s office bills.
— Household expenses: Help with mortgage or rent payments, utility and phone bills.
— Gas cards: For cancer patients who need frequent trips to appointments out of town.
— Food cards: For cancer patients and families to purchase groceries.
— Scholarships: $2,000 scholarships awarded each year to two seniors who have immediate family members affected by cancer.
In 2020, assistance from the GRACE Foundation included $118,630.73 in assistance to 195 cancer patients, $9,500 in fuel cards for travel to medical appointments and $3,555 in snack buckets for patients going through treatment.
The nonprofit GRACE Cancer Foundation was established in 2008 by Julie Pfeifer and Lisa Willman.