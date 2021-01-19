Race for Grace goes virtual

The 11th annual Race for GRACE, which raises funds for the GRACE Cancer Foundation, will be a virtual event April 10 in Grand Island, with a few new additions, including giveaways and a bike option.

Because this year’s race will be virtual, participants can run anywhere, anytime from April 10-18, but “giveaways will make it even more special for those who run the two-mile or 10K race route on April 10,” according to a news release.

Runners will be entered in giveaways for special prizes when they participate in daily challenges.

The GRACE Cancer Foundation assists with unique financial obligations and unmet needs for those fighting all types of cancer. The foundation assists cancer patients who live within 40 miles of Grand Island or are being treated at the St. Francis Cancer Treatment Center in Grand Island or the Mary Lanning Healthcare Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings.

“This event means so much to so many people,” Sarah Koch, executive director of the GRACE Cancer Foundation, said in the news release. “We want to make sure it continues to have an impact — even in a virtual environment.”