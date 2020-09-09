Race for GRACE going virtual

Due to a safety concern for participants and supporters, the GRACE Cancer Foundation will be hosting the 2020 Race for GRACE as a virtual event.
This year, GRACE has helped 122 patients and their families. Through July, it has provided $71,887 of assistance through food vouchers, gas cards, insurance payments, medical and prescription coverage, rent and mortgage assistance, utility payments, vehicle payments and other financial support.
However, the foundation’s overall budget has taken a hit. The foundation currently is behind the projected assistance to patients by more than $30,000 and forecasted revenues by nearly $180,000.
“We did not take this decision lightly but we want to do what is best for our community, the people that come out to the race as well as the people we serve,” said GRACE Executive Director Sarah Koch. “In a time when inspiration and resiliency are most needed, we have decided to quickly adapt how we rally and support our ever so strong GRACE community. We hope that the community will participate virtually and wear their 2020 shirts with pride.”
More details about the virtual event will be announced later. Plans are underway for the April 2021 race.
For more information or to make a donation to the GRACE Cancer Foundation, contact Koch at 308-675-0889 or by email at sarah@gracefoundationgi.org.
