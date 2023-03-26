The 13th annual Race for GRACE, which raises funds for the GRACE Cancer Foundation, will be an in-person and virtual event on April 1 at the Grand Island Liederkranz.

A new addition to this year’s race is each racer will be able to get a free photograph that will be available to be downloaded thanks to First National Bank.

The GRACE Cancer Foundation assists with unique financial obligations and unmet needs for those fighting all types of cancer.

Recently the GRACE Cancer Foundation started a new program of providing mental health services for cancer patients and immediate family with Prairie Winds Healing and the Friendship House for a bilingual option.

The foundation assists cancer patients who live within 40 miles of Grand Island or are being treated at Nebraska Cancer Specialists, CHI St. Francis Health or the Mary Lanning Healthcare Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings.

There will be a packet pickup on March 31 at the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. The packet pickup for businesses and large groups will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and for the general public from 4 to 6 p.m. Butterflies in honor or memorial of a cancer patient may be purchased at packet pickup, online or the morning of the race.

Starting this year, registrants will be able to decide if they would like their commemorative butterfly placed on the 2-mile course or the 10K course. The butterflies that are purchased the morning of the race will automatically be placed on the 2-mile course. Vendors will once again be present at the expo with some having giveaways and specialty deals.

“The Race for GRACE is so meaningful to so many in this community and surrounding areas. If you have not been to it before, I highly encourage you to attend. The energy you experience at this event, watching so many families cross the finish line celebrating and remembering those affected by cancer, is so impactful. It’s honestly something you can’t even describe. Still, it’s the most amazing to watch,” Sarah Koch, executive director of the GRACE Cancer Foundation, said in a news release. “This past year, we have seen a dramatic increase in patients in need. 2022 was our most impactful year assisting 260 patients with over $223,000 in financial and emotional assistance.”

Thanks to the generosity of the Bud and Gloria Wohlbach Foundation the event will continue the legacy of Steve Toner’s memorial.

A code is available for cancer patients and survivors for free registration for the 2023 Race for GRACE. Please call 308-675-0889 to get a limited registration code if you are a cancer patient or survivor.

Registration is now open at www.gracefoundationgi.org/race-for-grace. Every 250th registration has the opportunity to receive a free Race for GRACE sweatshirt or crewneck.

Along with a runner’s race bib, participants will receive a short-sleeved race T-shirt for all registrations through March 13. The race bib will also have a $5 coupon to use at participating Railside restaurants and bars.

“We are so thankful for the downtown Grand Island businesses. They have been great partners and supporters of the GRACE Cancer Foundation. We are so appreciative to the communities we serve for the amazing support,” Koch said. “We love that our race participants are able to enjoy downtown Grand Island while supporting a great cause.”

All money raised by the Race for GRACE remains in the local area to assist cancer patients and their families.

Help is available through several methods, such as:

Medical bills: Financial assistance for hospital and doctor’s office bills.

Household expenses: Help with mortgage or rent payments, utility and phone bills.

Gas cards: For cancer patients who need frequent trips to appointments out of town.

Grocery cards: For cancer patients and families to purchase groceries.

Scholarships: $2,000 scholarships awarded each year to two seniors who have an immediate family member affected by cancer.

Mental health program

Nutritional supplement program

In 2022, assistance from the GRACE Foundation included:

$223,056.75 in assistance to 260 cancer patients and 523 family members.

$44,150 in fuel cards for travel to medical appointments.

$41,520.16 in grocery cards for patients going through treatment, along with snack buckets for the cancer centers.

Christmas Adopt-a-Family program that helped 11 families this past holiday season.