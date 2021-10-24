'Radical Miracle:' With help of prayer, Grand Island woman survives COVID-19

For most of the time Pam Valdez was in the hospital with COVID-19, friends and family gathered outside each night, praying for the Grand Island woman.
Valdez’s niece, Jenny Champion, prayed outside Grand Island Regional Medical Center 26 straight nights. For 24 of those nights, she was joined by her husband, Eddy.
Valdez, 51, drove herself to the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 18, with serious problems breathing. She had tested positive for COVID two days earlier.
She was intubated on Monday, Sept. 20.
“When we knew it was getting serious with Pam, when the intubation happened, that’s when I knew prayer needed to start,” Jenny said.
The prayer group began Sept. 24, six days after Valdez went into the hospital. The supporters gathered in the hospital parking lot.
“She was out there, every single night at 8 o’clock,” Eddy said.
“I dedicated about an hour each evening,” Jenny said.
The first night, the group totaled 17 people. From then on, the average was two to five people. Eddy missed only two nights.
On the 15th day she was in the hospital, doctors performed a tracheotomy on Valdez. She was intubated for three weeks.
Jenny felt helpless because she was unable to help her aunt.
But then a friend suggested the prayer effort.
Jenny could have just prayed from home.
“But I think that God calls us to step out and do the work — not just sit comfortable at home and do it,” she said.
On the fourth floor of the hospital, Valdez couldn’t see the prayer warriors outside.
“We’re hoping she felt us,” Eddy said.
The group members read Scripture, prayed together and listened to worship music. They would then “separately walk the ground and just worship and pray,” Jenny said.
Valdez was discharged this past Monday — a month and a day after she entered the hospital. She has beaten COVID, and is now undergoing rehab at Madonna in Lincoln.
The Champions both believe the prayers helped Valdez. “Without a doubt,” Jenny said.
It's a story, Eddy says, of God’s grace.
“God changes everything,” Jenny said.
The people outside weren’t the only ones praying. Jenny spread the word on Facebook. Eighty-eight people signed up for a page called Praying for Pam.
But others joined in. People “prayed in other states, other towns — everywhere,” Jenny said.
Valdez’s daughter, Grace, feels that the prayer benefited her mother a lot.
Grace, 14, says her mother is outgoing, funny and very caring. “She always puts people before herself,” she said.
The Champions’ 11-year-old son, Malykai, says Valdez is nice and “has a huge heart. She’s pretty sweet, too.”
When the Champions were finally able to speak to Valdez in person, they told her how much they’d missed her, how much they loved her and how much she was covered in prayer.
They told her “how proud of her we were,” Eddy said.
They informed Valdez that “she’s a miracle right now, and that we’ve got a ways to go, but we’re going to get there,” Jenny said.
Standing outside the hospital, the group prayed not just for Valdez, but for other people battling COVID, as well as doctors, nurses and staff members.
“This thing has been horrible, and we wanted to cover anybody we could in prayer,” Eddy said. They also prayed for all those who were sick.
Valdez and members of the Champion family attend New Life Community Church.
“She has a very strong faith,” Jenny said of Valdez.
Jenny said it’s been awesome to see God’s work.
“I like to use the word radical. It’s a radical miracle,” Jenny said.
Jenny and Eddy Champion both work as corrections officers at Hall County Jail.
As Valdez left the hospital Monday, staff members celebrated her recovery and sent her off to Lincoln with their good wishes.
Family members hope Valdez will be back in Grand Island in December.
Valdez’s story will be her testimony, which she will spread to others, Eddy said. She’ll tell people that “God brought me back. God put me back here,” he said.
“And with her testimony, she’s going to be able to draw more people to God and build people’s faith up.”