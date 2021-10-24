'Radical Miracle:' With help of prayer, Grand Island woman survives COVID-19

But others joined in. People “prayed in other states, other towns — everywhere,” Jenny said.

Valdez’s daughter, Grace, feels that the prayer benefited her mother a lot.

Grace, 14, says her mother is outgoing, funny and very caring. “She always puts people before herself,” she said.

The Champions’ 11-year-old son, Malykai, says Valdez is nice and “has a huge heart. She’s pretty sweet, too.”

When the Champions were finally able to speak to Valdez in person, they told her how much they’d missed her, how much they loved her and how much she was covered in prayer.

They told her “how proud of her we were,” Eddy said.

They informed Valdez that “she’s a miracle right now, and that we’ve got a ways to go, but we’re going to get there,” Jenny said.

Standing outside the hospital, the group prayed not just for Valdez, but for other people battling COVID, as well as doctors, nurses and staff members.

“This thing has been horrible, and we wanted to cover anybody we could in prayer,” Eddy said. They also prayed for all those who were sick.