Raffle for tickets to Garth Brooks concert will help get new businesses started

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If a business can run for more than one year, their likelihood of being successful is much greater,” Ashford said.

She said the Grand Island development project is an important project for GI Connect.

“As a small business owner, I know the difficulties of starting a new business,” Ashford said.

She said GI Connect is a “team of business leaders that help each other by giving each other referrals.”

“What we do is give back to the community,” Ashford said. “That is one way we feel like we’re helping new businesses is through the Grand Island Downtown Development Project.”

Nancy Huston, GI Connect vice president, said the organization was created because there was a need for a professional business-to-business networking group.

“But half of our mission is giving back to the communities that we serve to show appreciation,” Huston said.