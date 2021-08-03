Raffle for tickets to Garth Brooks concert will help get new businesses started

GI Connect will hold a raffle Thursday for four tickets to the Aug. 14 Garth Brooks concert at Lincoln.
GI Connect, a professional business-to-business networking association serving Grand Island and surrounding communities, is raising funds to benefit the Railside Business Improvement District project and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Raffle tickets are $25 per ticket. There will be two sets of two tickets awarded as the grand prize. Tickets, can be purchased at grandislandconnect.com or by calling 402-519-4420. The Garth Brooks concert will be held at Memorial Stadium. Raffle tickets are limited, giving purchasers a better chance of winning.
The drawing will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Gentle Dental Care, which is located at 1003 W. Third St. in Grand Island. More details can be found at the GI Connect website: grandislandconnect.com.
“We’re really excited to be able to offer two Garth Brooks concert tickets,” said GI Connect President Deb Ashford. “The tickets are for a great location and someone is going to have a lot of fun at the concert.”
GI Connect was established three years ago. The project it is raising money for will help new business development in Grand Island’s Railside District.
Money raised will go to the Railside Business Improvement District. They will use the money to help new businesses in the Railside District establish themselves.
“If a business can run for more than one year, their likelihood of being successful is much greater,” Ashford said.
She said the Grand Island development project is an important project for GI Connect.
“As a small business owner, I know the difficulties of starting a new business,” Ashford said.
She said GI Connect is a “team of business leaders that help each other by giving each other referrals.”
“What we do is give back to the community,” Ashford said. “That is one way we feel like we’re helping new businesses is through the Grand Island Downtown Development Project.”
Nancy Huston, GI Connect vice president, said the organization was created because there was a need for a professional business-to-business networking group.
“But half of our mission is giving back to the communities that we serve to show appreciation,” Huston said.
That mission of giving back to the community was evident during the pandemic as the organization purchased pizza from the Wave Pizza Co. for the employees of the Central Nebraska Health District; delivered doughnuts to two of the community’s nursing facilities hit hard by the pandemic; supported Thankful Thursday at CHI Health Center as an opportunity to thank all of its employees in February; and raised money for CASA and the Grand Island Downtown Development Project.