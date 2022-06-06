Railside, Community Action Partnership approved for block grant funds

Railside Business Improvement District and Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership have had their community development block grant requests approved.

A total of $365,907 in CDBG funds is available this year through the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

Of that, $310,907 available for allocation and $55,000 reserved for the city.

Two of four applications received this year were approved by the CDBG stakeholders group at their June 2 meeting, held at City Hall.

RBID requested $25,000 for small business rental assistance.

The funds are intended to offset the first six months of rent or foster expansion.

“It has to be a new business or the business has to expand. It can’t be one that’s just been there for a decade and just needs money,” said Amos Anson, representing RBID’s economic vitality committee. “You have to actively expand.”

Funds have been awarded to RBID for the last several years and the program has been “very successful.”

“It’s helped a number of different entrepreneurs start their business or expand their business in Railside,” Anson told CDBG stakeholders.

In 2021, RBID requested $100,000 for business assistance.

Anson said RBID does have some funds remaining from previous years, as the program was stalled some by the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020.

Roughly 15 businesses, though, have been helped to expand over those years.

“It slowed a lot of stuff down, but it also gave people an opportunity to start their own business,” he said. “We’ve had several expand in the district recently.”

It’s not an easy process, emphasized Anson.

“We’ve had several people not apply because it’s so rigorous,” he said. “We require a whole bunch of stuff, more even than the bank requires.”

He added, “Our hope is more people will apply and we’d be more than happy to facilitate all of that.”

CNCAP requested $20,000 for emergency payments.

The requested CDBG funds would be used for rental assistance for 20 households and utilities assistance for 16 households, said CNCAP Executive Director Cheryl Holcomb.

The nonprofit covers 21 counties, serving homeless and near-homeless families.

The agency received COVID relief funds from city of Grand Island in 2021, as was able to assist 61 households with rent and 39 households with utilities, said Holcomb.

Unmet needs are also tracked.

“Within that, 763 households applied for rent or deposits in the amount of $517,923. Utilities, 197 households in the amount of $29,227,” she said. “Those were individuals we were not able to serve either because they didn’t qualify for services or whatever the case was.”

Two more applications are still being considered by the CDBG stakeholders group.

KDL Child Care is requesting $128,217 for facility upgrades, including a new fence, a new fire sprinkler system, and a kitchen hood system.

Stakeholders voiced concerns about providing funds to a private entity, as any other business would be required to meet those expenses as part of its operations, particularly in meeting city fire codes.

Hope Harbor is planning to acquire property adjacent to its West First Street and Division Street locations.

The nonprofit is requesting $195,000 in CDBG funds to help with the effort.

Hope Harbor would demolish the structures on the site and hold the land to develop later to better meet housing needs for the community’s homeless individuals and families.

Stakeholders voiced concerns that the current property owner is taking competitive offers for the site.

The project would use previous capital campaign funds and seek other contributions, but CDBG funds are a significant part of the agency’s negotiations with the property owner, said Executive Director Liz Mayfield at Thursday’s meeting.

Stakeholders shared concerns that the community wouldn’t see the benefits of the project for several years and the uncertainty of negotiations with the property owner.

City Community Development Administrator Amber Alvidrez explained that recommendations for allocations are brought to City Council as part of a Community Action Plan for approval, with a 30-day period for public comments.

