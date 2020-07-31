Railside festival to be livestreamed

40 North Tap & Grille has announced each performance at the 40 North Rally on the Alley will be streamed live by Tech Allies.

The festival events will be at Third and Elm streets in the Railside District.

The musical portion of the festival begins at 2 p.m. Saturday with the Dillion Gauge Band. Kansas City’s Saucy Jack will take the stage at 5 and DJ Bridwell will perform at 9.

On Sunday Black Top Pony will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by a tribute to Queen, Killer Queen featuring Freda Mercury, at 5:30 and Rascal Martinez at 7.

Customers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating outdoors at tables under direct health measurement requirements. Seating is limited. Social distancing is strongly recommended.

To view the livestreaming of each performance go to 40 NorthTapandGrille.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

There will also be a display of Harleys at 10 a.m. Saturday and classic cars from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For details, go online to 40 NorthTapand Grille.com.

