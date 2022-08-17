Railside honored with two Main Street Network awards

Railside Business Improvement District was presented Wednesday with two awards from Nebraska Main Street Award.

Elizabeth Chase, Nebraska Main Street Network executive director, visited Railside BID at their monthly meeting Wednesday morning.

She was joined by NMSN Board Chair Jeff Ray.

Chase presented the Railside BID board with their 2022 Main Street America accreditation.

National Main Street Center and Nebraska Main Street Network "recognize our communities that meet national accreditation," explained Chase.

Chase noted also the uniqueness of Railside being a BID while also being a main street program.

"(This) is a big deal because that's a limited group of communities across the nation that are doing the things you're doing," she said. "Congratulations. You guys are the ones that are making this stuff happen, and not us."

RBID Board Member Jay Vavricek applauded the program.

"The Main Street Program across Nebraska is important," he said. "If (we) weren't involved in it, it would show that we're lacking revitalization, but I think it's also something that helps the entire state. It all adds up."

Board Chair Amos Anson said the support is greatly appreciated.

"We're in the process of working with the Legislature right now in trying to get back to the full funding we had about 10 years ago that has been cut," he said. "We've been limping along on a very limited budget, and want to provide more resources to the community."

Grand Island's 40 North Tap & Grille was awarded the Adaptive Reuse Project award, an honor shared by the Vintage Venue of Beatrice this year.

It is one of NMSN's 2022 Inspiring Excellence Awards "recognizing outstanding businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic and social vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the state."

"It serves as a perfect example of the types of projects we like to see," said Chase, "in not only that category, but also what we like to see in downtown districts themselves, taking that historic fabric and really enhancing it to make the district vibrant."

Ray added that the project is not only an investment of financial resources.

"It's a time resource, too, that's often just taking the right time and making the right decisions to do it that way," he said. "We really appreciate that, and respecting the integrity of that building."

Anson commended Vavricek on the project.

"I don't think many people know the amount of resources that go into a project the size that Jay has done," he said. "Thank you for putting that investment into downtown. It means a lot to us. It's no small feat."