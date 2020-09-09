Rain, cool weather ease ongoing drought

After a long hot and dry spell, colder weather and rain invaded central Nebraska on Tuesday, bringing a temporary halt to the severe to moderate drought that had been developing in the area during the last month.
On Tuesday, temperatures were in the 40s with overcast skies and light rain throughout the day. It was breezy with winds in the 20 mph range and gusts up in the upper 30 mph range. The windy weather made it feel like it was in the 30s, especially with the rainy conditions. Earlier in the morning there was thunder and lightning.
With the Nebraska State Fair ending on Labor Day Monday, there was not a day during the fair with precipitation. Last year, the State Fair was the victim of above normal rainfall during August that brought nearly 12 inches of precipitation to the area. This year, a little more than a half-inch of rain fell during the entire month of August.
With summer coming to an official end next week, it has been warm and dry. June saw 1.82 inches of rain, 2.48 inches less than the 30-year average. July was wetter with 4.55 inches of rain. That was 1.55 inches more than the 30-year average. August turned hot and dry with .54 of an inch of precipitation, 2.58 inches less than the 30-year average.
During June-August, Grand Island had 45 days on which the temperature was 90 degrees or higher.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm were expected Tuesday night with a low of about 40. Chance of precipitation was 90%.
Cooler and rainy weather will continue through the week with showers likely today, mainly before 1 p.m. Winds will be from the north at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The high will be near 47. There is a 70% chance of precipitation, with between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
There will be a 40% chance of showers tonight with a low of about 44. The wind will be from the north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
There is a 20% chance of showers Thursday before 1 p.m., with a high near 59. Winds will be from the east/northeast at about 5 mph.
There is a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. that night with a low of about 50. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
On Friday, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 64. Friday night there will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of about 53.
There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with a high near 74. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday night’s low will be about 51.
Sunday’s high will be near 74, with a low of about 51.
While the rain was welcomed, the hot dry weather has sped up the maturing process of the state’s crops.
The National Weather Service in Hastings reported that prior to Tuesday’s rain, parts of south-central Nebraska had severe and moderate drought conditions. It was the first time since early 2017 that severe drought had returned to portions of its 36-county coverage area.
From June 1 through Aug. 31, for Grand Island, normal rainfall averages 10.81, but only 6.91 fell this year, with most of that coming in July.
Hastings, during June 1 through Aug. 31, saw a precipitation shortfall of 6.34 inches and St. Paul, 5.93 inches.
For the week ending Sunday, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that Nebraska’s corn condition rated 6% very poor, 10% poor, 22% fair, 41% good and 21% excellent. Corn dented was 84%, ahead of the 65% last year and the 75% five-year average. Mature was 27%, well ahead of the 7% last year and the 12% average. Harvested was 1%.
Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 10% poor, 22% fair, 45% good and 18% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 37%, well ahead of the 5% last year and the 17% average. Harvested was 1%.
Winter wheat planted was 2%, near the 3% last year and the 4% average.
Sorghum condition rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 29% fair, 31% good and 26% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 78%, well ahead of the 50% last year and ahead of the 73% average. Mature was 12%, ahead of the 1% last year and the 8% average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 14% fair, 66% good and 18% excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was 95%. Dropping leaves was 45%, well ahead of the 25% last year. Harvested was 25%.
Nebraska’s pasture and range conditions rated 23% very poor, 26% poor, 26% fair, 22% good and 3% excellent.
