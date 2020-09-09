Rain, cool weather ease ongoing drought

Cooler and rainy weather will continue through the week with showers likely today, mainly before 1 p.m. Winds will be from the north at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The high will be near 47. There is a 70% chance of precipitation, with between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

There will be a 40% chance of showers tonight with a low of about 44. The wind will be from the north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.

There is a 20% chance of showers Thursday before 1 p.m., with a high near 59. Winds will be from the east/northeast at about 5 mph.

There is a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. that night with a low of about 50. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

On Friday, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 64. Friday night there will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of about 53.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with a high near 74. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday night’s low will be about 51.

Sunday’s high will be near 74, with a low of about 51.