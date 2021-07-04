Rainwater Basin Joint Venture receives grants

The Rainwater Basin Joint Venture, an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation and based in Grand Island, received funding for three grants totaling $531,452 from Nebraska Environmental Trust in 2021. Together, the grants benefit farmers, ranchers, wildlife, wetlands, and grasslands, as well as the Ogallala Aquifer.
The RWBJV received first-year funding for Enhancing Groundwater Recharge and Habitat through Rainwater Basin Wetland Conservation. This grant will be used to modify pivot irrigation systems and establish grazing infrastructure to ensure tracts enrolled in the NRCS Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership program remain part of the producer’s farming operation.
The WREP program focuses on programmatic flexibility to allow producers to pass pivot irrigation systems over enrolled acres and maintain enrolled acres as part of their operations. This grant will address issues programmatically and through pivot modification (i.e., moving the pivot point, track systems, etc.) and grazing infrastructure (i.e., perimeter fence, livestock water).
Second-year funding was received for Partnering for Wetlands and will help address flooding, water quality, water quantity and habitat in the Rainwater Basin Landscape.
This grant allows Rainwater Basin Joint Venture partners to find “win-win opportunities” that allow Rainwater Basin Wetlands to be integrated into farming operations and maximize habitat on publicly owned wetlands. On private lands, this project will implement programs to integrate restored wetlands into local operations for haying/grazing.
Grazing is also beneficial for millions of migratory birds and resident species by promoting desired habitat conditions. Public lands make up less than 1% of the landscape; however, they can contribute to over 50% of the available habitat for migratory birds, if intensively managed.
To facilitate desired habitat conditions, on-site restoration and active management will be used to prevent and control invasive species. To increase flooded acres, the construction of supplemental water infrastructure (e.g., groundwater wells, pipelines) and watershed restoration actions will be undertaken.
Research at University of Nebraska-Lincoln found, beyond providing habitat for wetland dependent birds, public lands in the Rainwater Basin are some of the most used public lands in the state, enjoyed by hunters and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
Rainwater Basin wetlands are also important to a suite of at-risk, threatened and endangered species. Whooping cranes, buff-breasted sandpipers, king rails and nearly 20 other priority species identified in Nebraska’s Natural Legacy Plan are found here.
These wetlands benefit all Nebraskans through the ecosystem services provided by playa wetlands — groundwater recharge, nutrient cycling, carbon sequestration, and flood storage - as documented by researchers from University of Nebraska. Actions funded through this grant will help ensure that there continues to be reliable groundwater for both agriculture and municipal uses.
The Happy Cows; Happy Wetlands grant received third-year funding in the amount of $25,620 to continue the RWBJV Working Lands Initiative.
The grant and partner funds will be leveraged with landowner contributions to install grazing infrastructure, such as fencing and livestock watering systems, so that cattle producers throughout the Rainwater Basin can incorporate wetlands into agricultural operations.
As part of this grant, two additional portable tub/chute/alley systems were purchased. These systems have been delivered and are available to producers through Little Blue, Tri-Basin and Upper Big Blue NRDs. These units provide producers a tool to safely move animals between grass pastures and wetlands and should increase the ability to achieve desired stocking rates.
For more information visit the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture website at www.rwbjv.org.