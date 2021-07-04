Rainwater Basin Joint Venture receives grants

Grazing is also beneficial for millions of migratory birds and resident species by promoting desired habitat conditions. Public lands make up less than 1% of the landscape; however, they can contribute to over 50% of the available habitat for migratory birds, if intensively managed.

To facilitate desired habitat conditions, on-site restoration and active management will be used to prevent and control invasive species. To increase flooded acres, the construction of supplemental water infrastructure (e.g., groundwater wells, pipelines) and watershed restoration actions will be undertaken.

Research at University of Nebraska-Lincoln found, beyond providing habitat for wetland dependent birds, public lands in the Rainwater Basin are some of the most used public lands in the state, enjoyed by hunters and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

Rainwater Basin wetlands are also important to a suite of at-risk, threatened and endangered species. Whooping cranes, buff-breasted sandpipers, king rails and nearly 20 other priority species identified in Nebraska’s Natural Legacy Plan are found here.