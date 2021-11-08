Rake them, mulch them, compost them

Leaves. Useful to the tree. Great for jumping in. Not much fun to clean up. Find out what you should be doing with those fallen leaves to let them help you and your landscape in the long run.

Once the leaves fall to the ground, they can become a big headache. It may seem tempting to let all the leaves fall off of the trees then try to pick them up all at once, but this isn’t the best practice. If the leaves get too deep on top of the turf, they can actually smother the lawn. Rake and remove, or mow leaves on a regular basis to avoid a build-up on lawns which can suffocate turf and increase the risk of snow mold disease.

Leaves have many uses in the landscape. They make good mulch in landscape beds and good winter protection for tender perennials. Covering the bare soil with ground-up leaves will help prevent winter annual weeds from germinating and add organic matter for the soil as they decompose. Finer pieces of leaves can be added to the compost bin, worked into the garden, or allowed to infiltrate into the lawn. Avoid using leaves from the black walnut tree in compost bins or garden areas. They contain a compound called juglone that inhibits the growth of some garden crops.