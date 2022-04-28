 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rally tonight at Hamilton County Fairgrounds

AURORA — An event called the Hamilton County Freedom Rally will take place tonight at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Aurora.

The event begins with music and food vendors at 5:30 p.m. Speakers begin at 6:30.

“Learn how our current election process works and the concerns with that process,” says a news release. “Hear about the county petition requesting a return to manual hand-counted ballots eliminating all electronic machines and discontinue all mail ballot precincts by returning to in-person voting. Let’s make Hamilton County one of the first counties in the United States to return to a secure, transparent process!”

The rally will feature music by Kenny Hall, food vendors, ice cream, speakers, prayer and “fun for all the family,” the release says.

The emcee will be Jeremy Hunter of Aurora.

Scheduled speakers include retired Air Force Col. Shawn Smith, president of Cause of America, and Nebraska Secretary of State candidate Robert Borer.

