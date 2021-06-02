Ransomware attack on JBS disrupts operations

Livestock production is a major part of Nebraska’s economy and the shutdown of JBS was being closely watched by the cattle industry.

Pete McClymont, executive vice president of the Nebraska Cattlemen, said cattle producers have been eager to recover from a tough year given slow-downs in production and depressed demand caused by COVID-19. A prolonged shutdown from a cyberattack would only make things worse, he said.

U.S. meat prices have been rising due to coronavirus shutdowns, bad weather and high plant absenteeism. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said it expects beef prices to climb 1% to 2% this year, poultry as much as 1.5% and pork between by from 2% and 3%.

JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S. If it were to shut down entirely for even one day, the U.S. would lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity, or the equivalent of 20,000 beef cows, according to Trey Malone, an assistant professor of agriculture at Michigan State University.

JBS has not said which North American plants were shut down. Nationally, the union has said that all its JBS beef plants were shuttered by the attack and all other meat-processing plants were affected in some way. The union has 25,000 members working for JBS.

The company said there had been no evidence that customer, supplier or employee data had been compromised.

