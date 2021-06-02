Ransomware attack on JBS disrupts operations

A ransomware attack on the world’s largest beef processor temporarily disrupted meat production in North America and Australia this week.
JBS, based in Brazil, disclosed the cyberattack on Sunday and by Tuesday evening the company announced that most of its affected facilities would again be operating on Wednesday.
That included its large plant in Grand Island, but not its smaller facility in Omaha.
Eric Reeder, president of Local 293 of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, said the union was notified Tuesday that its 3,000 Grand Island workers were to return to their jobs Wednesday.
The company’s Omaha plant was to remain closed on Wednesday, he said. How quickly Omaha would resume operations wasn’t known, he said. That plant employs about 300 people, he said.
In Iowa, the company operates at least three plants. The two union pork plants in Marshalltown and Ottuma were already operating on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for UFCW. Representatives of the nonunion Council Bluffs plant couldn’t be reached for comment.
The “vast majority” of the company’s shuttered plants were to be operating by Wednesday, JBS said in an announcement Tuesday night.
Not all of its U.S. and Canadian plants had been shut down by the cyberattack. Also unaffected were its plants in Mexico.
The cyberattack was another stark reminder of how vulnerable the nation’s economy is to hackers. Last month, a cyberattack shut down operation of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. fuel pipeline, for nearly a week. The closure sparked long lines and panic buying at gas stations across the Southeast. Colonial Pipeline confirmed it paid $4.4 million to the hackers.
The company said it received strong support from the U.S., Australian and Canadian governments and was in daily contact with those governments in an effort to safeguard the food supply.
“We are not sparing any resources to fight this threat,” said Andre Nogueira, chief executive officer for JBS USA.
In the U.S., the FBI is investigating the incident, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is offering technical support to JBS.
In addition, the USDA has spoken with several major meat processors to alert them to the situation, and the White House is assessing any potential impact on the nation’s meat supply.
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House principal deputy press secretary, said Tuesday that the JBS ransom demand most likely came from a criminal organization based in Russia.
The White House “is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals,” she said.
Livestock production is a major part of Nebraska’s economy and the shutdown of JBS was being closely watched by the cattle industry.
Pete McClymont, executive vice president of the Nebraska Cattlemen, said cattle producers have been eager to recover from a tough year given slow-downs in production and depressed demand caused by COVID-19. A prolonged shutdown from a cyberattack would only make things worse, he said.
U.S. meat prices have been rising due to coronavirus shutdowns, bad weather and high plant absenteeism. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said it expects beef prices to climb 1% to 2% this year, poultry as much as 1.5% and pork between by from 2% and 3%.
JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S. If it were to shut down entirely for even one day, the U.S. would lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity, or the equivalent of 20,000 beef cows, according to Trey Malone, an assistant professor of agriculture at Michigan State University.
JBS has not said which North American plants were shut down. Nationally, the union has said that all its JBS beef plants were shuttered by the attack and all other meat-processing plants were affected in some way. The union has 25,000 members working for JBS.
The company said there had been no evidence that customer, supplier or employee data had been compromised.
This report includes material from the Associated Press