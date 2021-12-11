Rapid-spreading omicron variant 'will be pretty much everywhere,' Central Health District says

The omicron variant of coronavirus has not been detected yet in the Central District Health Department’s three-county coverage area.

It is in Nebraska, though, and “will be pretty much everywhere in the next two weeks,” CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said Thursday.

“It spreads very rapidly and reproduces very quickly,” she said. “It doesn’t incubate as long in the body. What we’re seeing is a shorter incubation period, which allows more time for it to contaminate other people and infect them.”

CDHD is ready for omicron when it does arrive, Anderson said.

“We need to really focus on vaccinating as many people as we can, as quickly as we can,” she said.

The district currently has a vaccination rate of 53% of eligible people.

“We need to bump that up dramatically,” Anderson said. “We know people are starting to seek their first doses, but what we want to see then is for them to bring their friends and neighbors and relatives in to get those doses.”

She added, “We need to get up to at least 70% to reduce the impact that omicron will have on us.”