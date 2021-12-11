Rapid-spreading omicron variant 'will be pretty much everywhere,' Central Health District says

The omicron variant of coronavirus has not been detected yet in the Central District Health Department’s three-county coverage area.
It is in Nebraska, though, and “will be pretty much everywhere in the next two weeks,” CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said Thursday.
“It spreads very rapidly and reproduces very quickly,” she said. “It doesn’t incubate as long in the body. What we’re seeing is a shorter incubation period, which allows more time for it to contaminate other people and infect them.”
CDHD is ready for omicron when it does arrive, Anderson said.
“We need to really focus on vaccinating as many people as we can, as quickly as we can,” she said.
The district currently has a vaccination rate of 53% of eligible people.
“We need to bump that up dramatically,” Anderson said. “We know people are starting to seek their first doses, but what we want to see then is for them to bring their friends and neighbors and relatives in to get those doses.”
She added, “We need to get up to at least 70% to reduce the impact that omicron will have on us.”
Omicron has not been detected in the district yet, but testing the samples from hospitalized patients sent to the Nebraska Public Health Lab takes five to seven days.
“It may be here, in may be in other places in Nebraska, but it takes a while to discover it,” she said.
Conditions now are nearly identical to when the delta variant first arrived in the Hall County area in July, which lead to another spike in infections.
“What we’re seeing with delta right now is, it’s wreaking havoc with our health care system,” Anderson said. “There are very few (intensive care unit) beds available, and staff is getting weary.”
The majority of people in area hospitals being treated for COVID now are between ages 30 to 60 and are “almost always unvaccinated.”
“This is something we can prevent,” Anderson said. “We can reduce the impact on the hospital and health care system if we can get people convinced that vaccination is really important and the right thing to do.”
COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson all work against omicron.
Boosters are readily available, as well.
“That is very important to boost that immunity before the omicron gets here,” Anderson said.
Also critical to preventing omicron from spreading is testing.
A drive-through testing site via Nomi Health is available Monday from Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the CDHD office, at 1137 S. Locust St. in Grand Island.
“This allows for people to be tested as often as they really need to get tested,” she said. “If they have the sniffles or feel like they’re just starting to drag, a test is just a drive-through away.”
There is no charge for the vaccine, booster or testing, Anderson emphasized.
Being vaccinated for COVID-19 is as simple, practical and safe as getting a flu shot.
“It’s going to become routine, I think, at least for a few years, as we look to those boosters to keep the variants that are coming next at bay,” she said.
The vaccine is safe for children, Anderson said.
“A lot of times parents will say, ‘I don’t know if that vaccine is safe for my child.’ But we know that for kids to attend school, there are a series of shots they have to get to be able to attend school,” she said. “This is probably going to end up being another one of those shots.”
Further mutations can be prevented with vaccinations and boosters.
“The virus can’t mutate if it can’t replicate. If we can keep the virus down in numbers, then we can keep if from mutating into different variants. We keep the virus down in numbers by getting vaccinated,” she said. “We have the power over the virus, but sometimes we choose not to use it, and the virus comes back again and again, mutating in ways that make it more transmissible or possibly more severe.”
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination information and opportunities, visit https://cdhd.ne.gov.