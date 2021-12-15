Rare December weather causes high winds, thunderstorms, snow, outages in Hall County

An unusual December weather pattern brought winds of more than 80 mph to the area Wednesday, leaving some people without power, and record high temperatures to Grand Island and Hastings.
A gust of 85 mph was recorded at Central Nebraska Regional Airport at 3:10 p.m., said meteorologist Phil Beda of the National Weather Service in Hastings.
The winds damaged two light poles at the American Legion baseball field in Aurora and flipped over bleachers at a nearby T-ball field, said Aurora High School Principal Doug Kittle. Some roofs and trees were also damaged in Aurora.
Downed power lines left some Southern Public Power customers without power east of Doniphan. That area included Giltner, Stockham, Hansen and Phillips, as well as some rural areas, said spokeswoman LeAnn Doose.
Southern Public Power was working to get repairs done on a temporary basis. Doose encouraged people to “stay away from downed facilities.”
Jon Rosenlund, director of emergency management for Grand Island and Hall County, received reports of power lines down in various places. Railcars were turned over west of Grand Island near the Heartland Shooting Park, he said.
Some of the downed power lines created a few fires, “but they didn’t seem to be significant,” Rosenlund said.
He believes that Wednesday’s rain moistened things enough to prevent prolonged fires.
Scattered areas, including Hastings, received hail up to a nicel in diameter, said meteorologist Aaron Mangels of Hastings.
Late Wednesday Grand Island received .15 of an inch of moisture, Mangels said.
Instead of Christmas, it was beginning to look a lot like tornadoes in central Nebraska. Wednesday afternoon tornado warnings caused many to head to basements and seek shelter elsewhere.
The National Weather Service won’t know until Thursday if a tornado officially touched down in the area. But the office did have reports of tornadoes, which described potential touchdowns in Polk County and Aurora, Beda said.
Other reports came from Franklin and Adams counties, Mangels said.
Temperatures reached 69 in Grand Island and 68 in Hastings, both of which are record highs for Dec. 15.
Mangels said the strange December weather was caused by a strong low-pressure system moving through the region. Warm and moist air ahead of it provided the ingredients for the thunderstorms and tornadoes.
Rosenlund reminded the public that sirens in Hall County are activated not just for tornado warnings. They’re also triggered by winds of more than 75 to 80 mph, hail the size of a racquetball and outdoor chemical releases, he said.