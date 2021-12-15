Rare December weather causes high winds, thunderstorms, snow, outages in Hall County

He believes that Wednesday’s rain moistened things enough to prevent prolonged fires.

Scattered areas, including Hastings, received hail up to a nicel in diameter, said meteorologist Aaron Mangels of Hastings.

Late Wednesday Grand Island received .15 of an inch of moisture, Mangels said.

Instead of Christmas, it was beginning to look a lot like tornadoes in central Nebraska. Wednesday afternoon tornado warnings caused many to head to basements and seek shelter elsewhere.

The National Weather Service won’t know until Thursday if a tornado officially touched down in the area. But the office did have reports of tornadoes, which described potential touchdowns in Polk County and Aurora, Beda said.

Other reports came from Franklin and Adams counties, Mangels said.

Temperatures reached 69 in Grand Island and 68 in Hastings, both of which are record highs for Dec. 15.

Mangels said the strange December weather was caused by a strong low-pressure system moving through the region. Warm and moist air ahead of it provided the ingredients for the thunderstorms and tornadoes.