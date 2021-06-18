Rascal Martinez headlines Hear Grand Island on June 18

The public is welcome to participate in a live podcast interview with Rascal Martinez today at 5 p.m. before he performs tonight at Hear Grand Island.

Martinez is the headliner for tonight’s show, which begins at 6 p.m. in Railside Plaza.

Also performing tonight at Hear Grand Island will be Stone the Thrones and Dangerously Biased, both making their first appearances at the Grand Island concert series. DJ Riche Niche will spin from 6 to 7 p.m.

The public is invited to join the podcast at the front of the stage. He will be interviewed by Nick Castner, host of The Commonwealth Media.

Martinez, who lives in Sutherland, is pictured on the label of Beer Grand Island, Hear Grand Island’s collaboration with Kinkaider Brewing.

It will be Martinez’s second time headlining Hear Grand Island, and his third time performing at the event.

Admission to the all-ages, family-friendly concert is free.