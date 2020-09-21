Rathke and United Way crew meet challenges posed by the pandemic

“I really think the tough work that will be needed to help these communities recover is the very work that United Way does every day,” she said.

“We help those facing food insecurity. We prepare children for success in school, work and life. We connect people who are in financial distress with the resources to pay their bills and stay in their homes.”

She added, “It’s critical that we are there and prepared, and able to response, and ultimately just help our communities through tough times, whatever that might be.”

HUW faced similar challenges with last year’s unprecedented flooding.

“In other years it’s poverty. It’s parents struggling to raise children,” Rathke said. “Our mission is to improve lives and create possibilities. That couldn’t happen if we weren’t so blessed by the generous support of people in our community.”

There are many people who are new to “need,” Rathke said.

“They’ve never maybe had to ask for help before, people who we’re seeing call and come in to submit an application,” she said. “We’re seeing more of those, as maybe they tried to make ends meet and get through it, but now need to rely on some additional support.”