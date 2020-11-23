Rauert's project puts books in hands of Wood River elementary students

Rauert’s project will take care of that.

She got the idea from one of her former elementary teachers, who did the same thing.

Rauert raised the money in two weeks. The first step was creating a flier, which she posted on walls and online.

She didn’t go door-to-door soliciting funds. Most of the support came online.

Many paid through an app called Venmo. Others paid with checks. Rauert’s mom helped with the project.

“I was overwhelmed by all of the support I received,” Rauert says in a video she created. “So many kind people offered to sponsor a student. Some even offered to support numerous students. Donations came from all kinds of generous people, including Wood River alumni, farmers, nurses, teachers, business owners, photographers, therapists, college students, bankers, parents, grandparents and friends.”

Many of those people know a student at Wood River Elementary.

When Rauert was an elementary student, she loved to read. She hopes that elementary students who receive books each month “will find their own love of reading as well,” she says in the video.