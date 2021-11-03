Ravenna skilled care nursing home closing Dec. 31; 35 residents, 41 staff affected

RAVENNA — Good Samaritan Society-Ravenna will be closing its doors at the end of the year.

Good Samaritan Society Vice President of Operations Nate Schema released a statement on Tuesday stating the skilled care nursing facility will close effective Dec. 31.

“The pandemic has put unprecedented stress on the senior care industry, which has forced us to make difficult decisions about how and where we can provide services,” Schema said.

The closure has stemmed from ongoing staffing challenges, a decline in the number of residents at the location and increased operating costs.

“Inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates that do not keep up with the cost of care we provide, combined with these other challenges, has led to a situation that is not sustainable. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and have resources available to help residents and families find new homes and care, including nearby Good Samaritan Society locations in Nebraska,” Schema said in the press release.

The nursing home reportedly has 35 residents and employs approximately 41 people.

Schema said, “It has been an honor to be a part of the community, and we are grateful to our residents and families for their support. We are proud of our staff for their commitment to caring for our residents throughout this pandemic and we are helping them pursue employment opportunities at our other Good Samaritan Society locations.”