Ravenna, Stromsburg, Wolbach hosting weekend festivals

Not sure how to celebrate Father’s Day weekend? You can always start with Hear Grand Island on Friday night in Railside and then move on to Annevar in Ravenna or the Swedish Midsommar Festival in Stromsburg and then take in a rodeo in Wolbach.

Every event offers a full slate of activities for all ages. And food. Lots of food.

Let’s get started!

RAVENNA — What is Annevar? Think Nebraska. Think Aksarben. You’ve got it.

Playing off the state slogan “Nebraska: The Good Life,” this year Annevar sports the theme “The Good Life Called, Ravenna Answered.”

Ravenna is located along Highway 2, just a 30-minute drive from either Grand Island or Kearney. This 99th annual community festival runs through Sunday and includes a downtown carnival and a variety of events, ranging from demo derbies to quilting competitions.

Friday’s schedule includes a Prince and Princess contest, pie baking contest and auction, and bull riding at Annevar Park (tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12).

Saturday kicks off with a fun run, an antique tractor parade (10 a.m.) and a float parade (11 a.m.), and continues with an ethnic food festival, ice cream social, car show and soap box derby.

The day wraps up with Annevar’s 50th annual Demo Derby, set for 6:30 p.m. at Annevar Park. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12.

A beer garden will be open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and will feature entertainment including a live band and DJ Friday night, or karaoke and performance by Comedian Brian Stiddle on Saturday night.

Other weekend events include a golf tournament, sand volleyball tournament, frog hop and turtle race, farmers market and more.

The Ravenna Chamber of Commerce reports more than 10,000 visitors attended the festival in 2021. For a complete schedule of events or to purchase advance tickets, head to www.experienceravenna.com.

STROMSBURG — Stromsburg is the place to “get your Swedish on” during it’s annual Midsommar Festival which runs through Sunday.

Known as the “Swede Capital of Nebraska” (because Gov. Frank Morrison said is was in 1966), this Polk County community (about 50 miles northeast of Grand Island) celebrates its Swedish heritage in this annual event..

The festival starts tonight (Friday) with the traditional chicken barbecue beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the square. Entertainment during the barbecue will include the popular children’s band The String Beans and Swedish dancers. The 2022 Swedish king and queen will be crowned in a ceremony that starts at 7:15. A performance from popular musician Paul Siebert will follow the ceremony.

Did we mention food?

In addition to the chicken barbecue on Friday, and the traditional Swedish Smorgasbord (served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cross County High School, three miles south of town), Swedish pancakes will be served at 7 a.m. Saturday by the Salem Lutheran Church; firemen and the sophomore class at Cross County High School will serve barbecue and brats from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the fire hall; and the Sons of Legion will serve pulled pork starting at 11 a.m. Sunday in the town square.

Saturday will feature sports tournaments, arts and crafts, kids games and family activities. The grand parade with the theme, “150 Years: Swedish Then, Swedish Now,” starts at 6 p.m. The parade will be followed by music from Greenblatt & Seay on the town square.

Also Sunday is a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and “Half Music, Half Wit,” a performance by PruDense (Marie T) at 5 p.m.

For a complete schedule, check online at theswedishfestival.com

WOLBACH — If rodeo is your thing, Wolbach is the place to be this weekend.

Wolbach, located about 45 minutes north of Grand Island (4 miles east of Highway 281), is known for its annual summer rodeo. With performances starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it draws contestants from all over the area.

But there is more to Wolbach Days than the rodeo. The festival starts off Friday with a fishing derby and boat races at the swimming pool. Event kick into high gear on Saturday with sports tournaments, kids games and activities, entertainment, a bicycle rodeo and fireman’s obstacle course. A taco truck will open at 11 a.m. and barbecued beef will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Community Center. A craft and vendor show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school gym. The street dance starts after the rodeo.

Sunday’s schedule includes a softball tournament, bingo, and turtle and duck races.

For a complete schedule, check out the Village of Wolbach page on Facebook.

And don’t forget ...

Father’s Day Rod Run, 46th annual, through Sunday, Ord. Event includes games and other activities, with a dance featuring the Lost Country Road Band at the Trotter Event Center on Saturday; and a Show and Shine car show, contests, parade and a barbecue on Sunday. Sponsored by Valley Rods Unlimited; 308-728-9950, or the club’s page on Facebook.