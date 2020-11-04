Ray Aguilar defeats Dan Quick in state Legislature race

Ray Aguilar, who last served in the Nebraska Legislature in 2008, defeated incumbent Sen. Dan Quick late Tuesday night.
With 12,295 votes counted in Hall County, Aguilar had 53.4% of the vote, with Quick at 46.3%, according to preliminary unofficial results.
If Aguilar holds onto the lead, he again will represent District 35.
He served in the Legislature from 1999 to 2008. Quick was elected in 2016.
Aguilar, who turned 73 on Oct. 24, said he and Quick both conducted “very hard-run campaigns.”
He said he worked hard.
“I don’t think we left anything out there that we couldn’t have done,” Aguilar said.
Through the hard work, his campaign “evidently got our message across,” he said. “And that’s the key.”
Aguilar stressed lower taxes and economic development.
“I’ve been saying all along that with COVID, we’ve lost a lot of jobs, and we need to bring them back,” he said.
Legislators are going to have to “hammer economic development to get those jobs replaced,” and get people back to work, he said.
Quick was the decisive winner in the May primary, grabbing 62.31% of the vote compared to 37.3% for Aguilar.
Aguilar pointed out Tuesday night that he joined the race late. He filed for the election on the last day.
So, “I never had an opportunity to get out and talk to people or anything like that, because COVID hit right after that,” he said.
Assuming Aguilar holds on to the margin, he wanted to thank Quick for his four years of service.
It’s not easy to serve in the Legislature, being away from one’s family, he said.
“I appreciate what he’s done and I want to thank him for it,” Aguilar said.
Quick, 62, conceded late in the evening.
He said he would like to “thank everybody in the community for supporting me the last four years and letting me work with them.” Attending numerous COVID meetings has been satisfying, he said. He enjoyed working with his constituents and drafting legislation that benefits all Nebraskans.
“I just appreciate the chance that I had to serve. It was one of the best experiences of my life,” Quick said.
He won a narrow contest in his first bid for the Legislature, he noted.
Aguilar was the first Hispanic to serve in the Nebraska Legislature.
In 1999, Gov. Mike Johanns appointed him to a legislative seat. He then was elected in 2000 and reelected in 2004.
Aguilar was also the first Hispanic to serve on the Grand Island City Council.
