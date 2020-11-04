Ray Aguilar defeats Dan Quick in state Legislature race

Aguilar pointed out Tuesday night that he joined the race late. He filed for the election on the last day.

So, “I never had an opportunity to get out and talk to people or anything like that, because COVID hit right after that,” he said.

Assuming Aguilar holds on to the margin, he wanted to thank Quick for his four years of service.

It’s not easy to serve in the Legislature, being away from one’s family, he said.

“I appreciate what he’s done and I want to thank him for it,” Aguilar said.

Quick, 62, conceded late in the evening.

He said he would like to “thank everybody in the community for supporting me the last four years and letting me work with them.” Attending numerous COVID meetings has been satisfying, he said. He enjoyed working with his constituents and drafting legislation that benefits all Nebraskans.

“I just appreciate the chance that I had to serve. It was one of the best experiences of my life,” Quick said.

He won a narrow contest in his first bid for the Legislature, he noted.

Aguilar was the first Hispanic to serve in the Nebraska Legislature.