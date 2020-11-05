 Skip to main content
Ray Aguilar’s District 35 legislative victory secure
Assuming that provisional votes don’t change the outcome, Ray Aguilar is the winner of the District 35 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

As he did late Tuesday night, Aguilar continues to own 53.6% of the vote, compared to 46.4% for incumbent Sen. Dan Quick. Aguilar captured 6,570 votes, with Quick receiving 5,688 — a difference of 882 votes.

Those numbers remained unchanged throughout the day Wednesday. Aguilar served in the Legislature from 1999 to 2008. He was appointed to the seat by then-Gov. Mike Johanns in 1999. He then was elected in 2000 and re-elected in 2004.

Quick was elected in 2016.

Hall County will finish counting provisional votes in a few days, said Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet. Because provisional ballots total 405, Aguilar’s vote margin should be secure.

A total of 24,434 Hall County ballots have been counted so far.

In the Quick-Aguilar race, 12,258 votes have been tallied, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.

The votes in that race total only about half of the Hall County votes cast because District 35 comprises only a portion of the county. District 35 voters live east of Highway 281, Overstreet said.

A portion of Grand Island, near Lincoln Elementary School, actually belongs to District 34.

As of Wednesday afternoon, counting is not complete in any of the 23 Hall County precincts, because of the provisional ballots.

Now that campaigning is over, Hall County residents will have more room in their mailboxes.

In the weeks leading up to the election, voters received close to 40 mailings from supporters of the two candidates.

Most of the mailings supporting Aguilar came from the Nebraska Republican Party and from his own campaign. He also received support from the National Rifle Association.

Some of the postcards supporting Quick were paid for by his campaign. Others were furnished by Preserve the Good Life, the Nebraska Professional Fire Fighters Association and the American Energy Action Fund.

Ray Aguilar
