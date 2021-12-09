‘Read for Resilience’ books donated to Dannebrog

A set of Nebraska Extension’s “Read for Resilience” books were donated Saturday to the village of Dannebrog.

The books are meant to help children understand their feelings after experiencing a major stressor, disaster or loss. Storybook reading guides also were donated to go along with each book. These guides supply guardians or educators with suggested activities and thoughtful questions to help young readers connect with the experiences of the characters in each story.

This selection of 22 books for young children were provided by the Wellness in Tough Times project with support from Peter Kiewit Foundation, Center for Disaster Philanthropy Midwest Early Recovery Fund and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. The books have themes of resilience and coping to help guide young children through life’s challenges.

An identical set of children’s books were donated to six rural communities across Nebraska.

“We hope area residents will enjoy using these books and invite people to visit the lending library in front of Dannebrog Delights,” according to a news release from Howard County Extension.

“The Wellness in Tough Times grant project is a two yearlong project focused on providing stress-reducing resources and support to rural Nebraskans,” based on the news release. “Its inception came about in response to the disasters in 2019 that further harmed Nebraskans already struggling with a downturn in the agricultural economy at that time. Since then, the project has been evolved by COVID-19, pivoting to also address the various logistical and emotional effects the pandemic has on individuals. In all, Wellness in Tough Times strives to start conversations about rural wellness and mental health to create stronger, more resilient communities.”