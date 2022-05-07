Reading can be interesting if you pick the right book

I am the dragon raging and roaring as the knight in shining armor waves his sword in the air. I am the damsel in distress stuck in her tower waiting for her happily ever after. I am the warlock who saves the town from peril as evil bandits invade.

All of these characters are who I can be when I open a book and read the words stuck on the pages. Each page I turn brings the plot deeper and deeper.

There are twists and turns that introduce unexpected characters and places.

I like to think that everyone has a safe place, somewhere they feel they can do anything. Reading happens to be my safe place and my favorite thing to do.

Reading a good book can make you feel like you’re being transported into a world of adventure or mystery. Instead of the characters in the book, you are now the one who is fighting evil and saving the world.

I didn’t always like to read, I remember a time where I would actually avoid reading as much as possible because I would rather be playing outside.

Around 2020, during quarantine, I was bored and picked up a book we had laying around the house. After reading it, I grabbed as many books as I could find and read all of them, too.

When I couldn’t read any more at home, I went to the library and eventually got some apps on my phone to download books at any time.

At one point, my mom actually told me to stop reading and go outside for some fresh air, but I was content reading at home.

I had created a bubble for myself where I could make up my own characters and befriend them. It was, at times, easy to get lost reading and forget my troubles and worries.

I grew a love for reading and writing that hasn’t been lost yet. I’ve spent the last two years reading as many books as I can and trying to expand the genres I read.

I read so that I could get the feel for different types of topics and authors. I think it’s good to be able to have a lot of different genres you can read from because it gives you more variety.

I also started writing for the newspaper at my school and for some other newspapers and alumnis.

I think that reading and writing has helped me improve my grammar and has helped me make more friends.

At school, I have friends that love reading almost as much as I do. It’s always fun to share an interest with them and be able to talk about the different books we’ve read and heard about.

I can picture all of the things I’ve read in my mind and make connections to authors and characters. I always find a piece of myself in the characters I read.

Looking at the US Book Statistics, more of our youth are getting introduced to books that they find interesting, relatable, and fun.

Adult’s reading nonfiction and fiction increased by about 6% and third and fourth graders increased by 11% in juvenile nonfiction. Middle schoolers and high schoolers had the biggest increase in reading young adult nonfiction by 38.3 % and fiction by 21.4 %.

I think that teenagers are finding it fun to read stories that are true and real to them, but also stories that have unrealistic and spontaneous events.

Being able to imagine different plots has also allowed me to also discover a love for writing outside of class and outside of newspapers. It has given me the chance to write my own short stories and tell fun skits to my sister.

I think it’s important to find a love or interest in a hobby outside of school. It gives you the chance to be excited about something other than learning.

I read not only to destress myself, but to enter another world where I can find comfort in the characters or the scenery. Books provide a sense of security and surprise when things don’t always go according to plan.

Books have surrounded me all my life but I’ve only chosen now to start exploring them and there’s so much to explore.

Reading doesn’t have to be boring or feel like a chore, it can be interesting and fun to do when you pick up the right book.

Jackie Ruiz-Rodriguez is a junior at Grand Island Senior High.