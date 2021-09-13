Reading programs help Grand Island children prepare for school

Prime Time Preschool returns this fall to partner with the Grand Island Public Library.

This six-week program will be offered through Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Grand Island Public Library. Each session is free and open to parents and their children, ages 3-5. Programming begins with storytelling and discussion based on award-winning children’s books.

Prime Time is a Humanities Nebraska family literacy program that helps strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books. A definitive 10-year analysis published by the creators of Prime Time Family Reading found that children who attend Prime Time show a 95%-100% improvement on achievement tests in elementary school and 81% improvement on high school exit exams.

The Prime Time Preschool series is bilingual with books read and discussed in both English and Spanish.

All sessions are offered without cost to families thanks to generous statewide sponsors including the State of Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, National Endowment for the Humanities, the Sherwood Foundation, Carol Gendler and an anonymous foundation. The Grand Island program also is funded by the Kaufmann-Cummings Foundation and Grand Island Public Library.