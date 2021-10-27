'Ready To Go:' Grand Island's Morrison Cancer Center ready for patients

The cornerstone of the center is to bring comprehensive cancer treatment to an area of Nebraska some consider relatively underserved, said Dr. Mehmet Sitki Copur, the center’s medical director.

“Central Nebraska, Grand Island, Hastings is a place that can combine and support rest of the state. Our unique tradition with academic affiliation with the University of Nebraska creates a wonderful opportunity for us to build the bridge here. We can connect the rest of the state to the east and comprehensively treat all rural Nebraskans and enable them to access academic level care.”

Academic medicine is a merging of education and health care, and something Copur places a high value on. “The exciting part is the academic connection, bringing the academic and research cancer care to a rural setting in the country. My goal is to create an academic program in central Nebraska, where academic medicine is a big unmet need.”

The center puts the different facets of cancer care in one location, which is needed in central Nebraska, Callahan said.

