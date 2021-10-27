'Ready To Go:' Grand Island's Morrison Cancer Center ready for patients

About a year in the making, Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Morrison Cancer Center’s Grand Island location had its ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday, officially ushering the health care facility into the community.
“We could not have picked a more challenging time,” said Eric Barber, Mary Lanning Healthcare president and CEO, referring to construction. “It turned out even better than well.”
Coronavirus-complicated construction has been a struggle for many building projects in the age of COVID.
The Grand Island facility, an extension of the Morrison Cancer Center of Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings and located on the first floor of Prairie Commons at Grand Island Regional Medical Center, was no exception, said Mark Callahan, COO at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
“(Coronavirus) is kind of why we’re a little past opening. We wanted to be open this summer that there were some supplies were short. Some of the costs went up a little bit. But we were committed to the project. And we were going to see it through.”
Construction itself, according to Callahan, is “probably pushing about $2.5 million. The linear accelerator – the radiation therapy unit that we use – is going to be state-of-the-art top-notch. The vault itself will be about $2 million. And then the linear accelerator machine, we’re a little over $3 million.”
The center is spacious at about 16,000 square feet. It is a full-service cancer treatment, including patient exam rooms, medical oncology services and on-site infusion services.
Callahan said, “Right now we have the medical oncology hematology open. And we will be adding radiation oncology – we’ll be adding a vault to the east side here. We just got off the phone call this morning, finalizing those plans. Weather permitting in Nebraska, you never know, but we’re shooting for the summer of 2022 to have our radiation oncology going.”
Callahan said when Barber became president and CEO eight years ago, wheels started turning. “There were programs we were looking at. Our cancer program was one of the things that we thought we could beef up and really start to promote outside of Hastings area. One of the first conversations I had with him (Barber) was the cancer program and the possibility of expanding into the Grand Island area.”
“Several years later, when Grand Island Regional started to come out of the ground, we started having some talks with them and through the partnership and they asked us to bring our cancer center program here to the Commons building,” Callahan said.
Barber said the building’s construction’s timing was right. “This opportunity was born because this building was being developed and we were offered an opportunity to lease space in this building to establish this cancer center.”
The cornerstone of the center is to bring comprehensive cancer treatment to an area of Nebraska some consider relatively underserved, said Dr. Mehmet Sitki Copur, the center’s medical director.
“Central Nebraska, Grand Island, Hastings is a place that can combine and support rest of the state. Our unique tradition with academic affiliation with the University of Nebraska creates a wonderful opportunity for us to build the bridge here. We can connect the rest of the state to the east and comprehensively treat all rural Nebraskans and enable them to access academic level care.”
Academic medicine is a merging of education and health care, and something Copur places a high value on. “The exciting part is the academic connection, bringing the academic and research cancer care to a rural setting in the country. My goal is to create an academic program in central Nebraska, where academic medicine is a big unmet need.”
The center puts the different facets of cancer care in one location, which is needed in central Nebraska, Callahan said.
“There are times that people may have to go here for cancer, and then they go outside of Grand Island for other treatments, our comprehensive program, we’re going to be able to treat everybody right here in this facility. We can have all the testing. They stay here, they don’t have to travel out of town. They’ll have treatment where their family and friends are. And let me tell you, that is very important.”
Barber said that philosophy aligns with Mary Lanning’s.
“One of the goals for Mary Lanning is always to create points of access for patients to bring health care as close to home as we can for those people. We have a lot of patients who choose to seek services at the Morrison Cancer Center who drive from points pretty far north of Grand Island or east and west and so for them to have access to another location right here in Grand Island is exciting.”
David Jones, director of Morrison Cancer Center, seemed to agree.
“This is an ideal place. We also have a Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings, so this is going to give us a little bit better patient access to us closer to the Grand Island area. So that’s why we’re excited about this opportunity.”
Dr. Soe Min Tun, medical oncologist, signed on to Morrison Cancer Center last summer. He said cancer patients in particular need someplace close to home and stable.
“A cancer diagnosis is overwhelming for everyone. Everything changes, not only for them but for their family, too. It’s very overwhelming. It is particularly very difficult for the patient to run from point A to point B to point C. We will be able to provide all their care at one location.”
Making Morrison Cancer Center part of Grand Island is important, Callahan said. “We’ve worked very hard over the last two years to recruit the right providers.”
A concerted effort has been made to recruit employees locally, Jones said.
“I think it’s important to hire local people because you want to support the community. That’s why we moved up here to support, to provide excellent care for the community. It is difficult to recruit some of the subspecialties for medical oncology, radiation oncology, but I believe our team, the HR team at Mary Lanning has done a great job.”
Copur said he is confident in the teamwork established at the center.
“The Morrison cancer team has amazing people made up of fierce fighters, very skilled and selflessly working people, yet they have the compassion, to nurture, emotional and the mental and physical parts of our patients.”
The partnership with Grand Island Regional Medical Center and Chief Industries – who built the facility – has been a boon for Mary Lanning, said Jones.
“This has been a great opportunity to work with Grand Island Regional Medical Center staff – their lab, their imaging, their IT department ... It’s been great working with them, working with Chief Construction, There’s also a lot of concerted efforts at Mary Lanning in Hastings. When you look at materials management, IT, coding, billing, the whole team had to pitch in and make this happen.”
After a yearlong effort, fighting through a pandemic, Callahan said the Morrison Cancer Center team is ready. “We’re here, we’re open and we’re ready to go.”
