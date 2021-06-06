Ready to Party! CountryHouse Residence emerges from pandemic to provide care for memory-impaired patients

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Zoom program will also be used to feature Marcia Houchin, national director of Life Enrichment, on June 30. Houchin will talk about the importance of a routine and give guidance on creating a daily schedule for a family member with memory loss.

For more information on the tours or either program, call Wiltfong at 308-381-1988.

“We are also serving the families to help them through the journey because it is not easy,” she said. “A lot of folks want to be able to take care of their loved one at home. That is so honorable, but they can only do that for a while.”

There are 28 residents who live at CountryHouse in Grand Island.

It is estimated that approximately 5.8 million people in the United States have some form of dementia. While it was not that long ago people wrote off dementia-related behaviors to senility, researchers now have a better understand of brain disorders, including different forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy Body, and frontotemporal dementia.

Wiltfong said the pandemic was a hard time for her residents because of the required isolation to prevent the spread of the virus. Senior living and care facilities were among the hardest hit.