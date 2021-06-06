Ready to Party! CountryHouse Residence emerges from pandemic to provide care for memory-impaired patients

CountryHouse Residence at 833 Alpha St. was supposed to celebrate its 15th anniversary in Grand Island last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that celebration.
But not willing to give up a chance for a party — even a year late — the staff rebranded the celebration as a “Sweet 16” and the “coming out party” was Thursday.
“It was something we wanted to share with the community,” said Brenda Wiltfong, senior living consultant for CountryHouse.
The facility specializes in caring for people with memory impairment. Because it had to be closed to the public last year for the safety of its residents and staff, public services, such as temporarily taking care of an individual with memory impairment for a day or a short time period, had to be stopped, along with other services.
Sweet 16 is traditionally a “coming-of-age” party celebrating a teenager’s 16th birthday. For CountryHouse, the Sweet 16 party was also its coming-out celebration after more than a year in lockdown.
“We came up with the idea that is was going to be 16 years and it has been very sweet being able to help families with their loved ones with dementia,” Wiltfong said, “whether we were serving them with day services or respite types of services or serving them with permanent housing or care. We feel that it not only encompasses the residents themselves, but all of the families as well.”
She said dementia is an impairment many don’t know much about as there are many types of the disease. Dementia can strike anyone — family member, friend or neighbor — bringing it close to home for many people.
Dementia is characterized by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgment. Symptoms include forgetfulness, limited social skills, and thinking abilities so impaired that it interferes with daily functioning.
Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.
“One of the roles we play in the community is to educate people on dementia and how to better interact with people with dementia because they are in a different mindset because of a decline in their mental abilities,” Wiltfong said.
One way CountryHouse reaches out is through virtual dementia tours that let people experience what it is like to have dementia.
“That allows people to have a much greater understanding of what it is like,” Wiltfong said.
One such tour is planned for June 10 at Central Community College.
She said another outreach service educates people on how to handle someone who is experiencing dementia. The service can be a Zoom call or in person.
A Zoom program will also be used to feature Marcia Houchin, national director of Life Enrichment, on June 30. Houchin will talk about the importance of a routine and give guidance on creating a daily schedule for a family member with memory loss.
For more information on the tours or either program, call Wiltfong at 308-381-1988.
“We are also serving the families to help them through the journey because it is not easy,” she said. “A lot of folks want to be able to take care of their loved one at home. That is so honorable, but they can only do that for a while.”
There are 28 residents who live at CountryHouse in Grand Island.
It is estimated that approximately 5.8 million people in the United States have some form of dementia. While it was not that long ago people wrote off dementia-related behaviors to senility, researchers now have a better understand of brain disorders, including different forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy Body, and frontotemporal dementia.
Wiltfong said the pandemic was a hard time for her residents because of the required isolation to prevent the spread of the virus. Senior living and care facilities were among the hardest hit.
“It was also really tough because we were not able to provide day services for folks because people were having to isolate in their homes,” she said. “One thing with dementia is when you have to isolate, it can add to the progression of the disease. That social interaction is an important aspect, folks.”
She said folks living at CountryHouse during the pandemic were not allowed visitors due to health directives.
Opening up day care and respite services now allows those individuals caring for a family member with dementia to take a break. Wiltfong said that is a 24/7 job that wears on the health of the caretaker.
As more and more people are vaccinated, CountryHouse began to slowly open up to visitors. They are also now taking residents on day outings throughout the area. That was something they were not able to do due to the pandemic.
All the residents at CountryHouse are vaccinated.
As the virus is still active, Wiltfong said they still carefully screen visitors entering the facility. Thursday’s Sweet 16 Party was outside in the courtyard.
“Things are starting to change,” she said.
CountryHouse Residence is owned by Agemark Senior Living, which operates seven CountryHouse Residence facilties in Nebraska.
For more information, check online at www.countryhouse.net.