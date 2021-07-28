Ready to Roll: Armored truck joins Grand Island Police Department fleet

The Grand Island Police Department has a new tool at its disposal — a very substantial tool.

You might soon see an armored truck rumbling into disaster areas and crime scenes.

The vehicle, which weighs 34,000 pounds, arrived in Grand Island last Thursday.

Although the armored truck will be used by GIPD indefinitely, it is still the property of the U.S. military.

“Technically, it’s on loan to us,” said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott. “When we get done with it, we have to return it back to the federal government.”

The department was happy to get the heavy-duty vehicle, which it had been trying to obtain for a long time, Elliott said. It was secured through the Law Enforcement Support Office, which provides excess military equipment to civilian law enforcement agencies. The latest addition to the GIPD fleet came from a Marine base.

In military terms, the vehicle is Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, or MRAP. Although civilians might liken the truck to a steamroller, the military calls it a light tactical vehicle.

GIPD will mainly use the truck as a rescue unit. Its size allows it to navigate through floodwaters and heavy snowdrifts.