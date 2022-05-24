Recent Grand Island Senior High grad honored for top ACT score

One Islander and a couple Bearcats scored a 36 on their ACTs — the highest score achievable.

Lilian Miller, a recent graduate of Grand Island Senior High, along with Kearney High School graduates Isabella Cao and Hung Vu, were among 22 top performing Nebraska students honored Monday in Lincoln.

Also attending State Capitol Rotunda ceremony were Gov. Pete Ricketts; Matt Blomstedt, Nebraska Department of Education commissioner and Janet Godwin, CEO of ACT.

Elkhorn South and Millard North had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class, with three each. Kearney High School and Omaha Creighton Preparatory School each had two students honored.