Recent Grand Island Senior High grad honored for top ACT score

Pete Ricketts - ACT scores

Gov. Pete Ricketts (center), NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt (front left), ACT CEO Janet Godwin (front right), honorees and guests gather at a Monday ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda, recognizes students for top ACT scores.

 Courtesy photo

One Islander and a couple Bearcats scored a 36 on their ACTs — the highest score achievable.

Lilian Miller, a recent graduate of Grand Island Senior High, along with Kearney High School graduates Isabella Cao and Hung Vu, were among 22 top performing Nebraska students honored Monday in Lincoln.

Also attending State Capitol Rotunda ceremony were Gov. Pete Ricketts; Matt Blomstedt, Nebraska Department of Education commissioner and Janet Godwin, CEO of ACT.

Elkhorn South and Millard North had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class, with three each. Kearney High School and Omaha Creighton Preparatory School each had two students honored.

