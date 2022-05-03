Recent moisture brings some relief to drought conditions

Extreme drought conditions continue in portions of Central Nebraska. But, rains in the last week has brought some relief to the area.

The National Drought Monitor, as of April 28, had all of Sherman, Valley, Howard and Greeley County and parts of Hall County under extreme drought condition. Since that last drought listing, though, many of those areas have received more than an inch of rain.

For example, as of 3 p.m. Monday, Grand Island had received 1.55 inches of precipitation since April 29. Prior to that date in April and March, Grand Island’s precipitation was 1.55 inches. Since September of 2021 through the end of April, Grand Island had received 7.43 inches of precipitation.

But many of those central communities hit hard by drought still have a large deficit to make up before recovering from the ongoing drought.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, from March 1-April 28, Ord was 3.86 inches of precipitation below its 30-year average. Greeley was 3.51 inches below its 30-year average during that time period. North Loup was 3.68 inches.

The impact of the ongoing drought is evident in a recent USDA report.

On Monday, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that, as of May 1, topsoil moisture supplies, statewide, rated 31% very short, 32% short, 35% adequate, and 2% surplus.

Subsoil moisture supplies, statewide, rated 34% very short, 44% short, 22% adequate, and 0% surplus.

The report said that corn planted, statewide, was 28%, behind 37% last year and 34% for the five-year average. Emerged was 1%, near 2% last year and 3% average.

Soybeans planted, statewide, was 19%, near 18% last year, and ahead of 14% average.

Winter wheat condition, statewide, rated 18% very poor, 21% poor, 36% fair, 24% good, and 1% excellent.

Oats planted was 88%, near 91% last year, but ahead of 79% average. Emerged was 48%, well behind 68% last year, but near 47% average.

Pasture and range conditions rated 47% very poor, 26% poor, 21%fair, 6% good, and 0% excellent.

May is Grand Island’s wettest month of the year. Since 2000, the May average precipitation has been 4.76 inches. The months of May through August, during the last 22 years, has produced an average of 14.67 inches of Grand Island’s annual precipitation of 26.26 inches.

With May off to a wet start, Grand Island’s forecast for the remainder of the week shows chances of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday and again Saturday and Sunday.

Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will provide an overview of USDA drought assistance programs during a webinar scheduled for Thursday, May 12.

The webinar is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability webinar series devoted to topics for farm and ranch management, profitability, economics and farm survival. It will begin at 12 p.m. CT, and those interested in participating can register at http://cap.unl.edu/webinars.

Nebraska FSA Price Support, Conservation and Environmental Programs Chief Pat Lechner and Nebraska NRCS Outreach Coordinator Brach Johnson will provide an overview of USDA drought assistance programs. The webinar will be moderated by Brad Lubben, UNL associate professor and Extension policy specialist. Randy Saner, UNL beef systems Extension educator, also will present during the webinar.

“FSA county offices already are busy implementing drought assistance programs such as the Livestock Forage Disaster Program,” said Nebraska FSA State Executive Director John Berge. “This and other programs available through both FSA and NRCS are designed to help producers mitigate some of the impact of extreme, adverse weather.”

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in the webinar should contact the Nebraska FSA State Office at (402) 437-5581 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, or email bobbie.krizwickham@usda.gov by Monday, May 9.