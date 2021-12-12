Recent weird winter weather quite the talker

How about that weather?

When there’s a desperate need to ignite some small talk faster than a Fox News Christmas tree (more on that later), the past, present and future outside conditions are the safest bet.

Arguments won’t flare up over discussions of the weather, unlike if one unwisely chooses to bring up politics or religion — which seem to come closer to becoming one and the same subject as the years pass by.

Even when there is nothing going on with the weather, that gives us a few minutes of chat-worthy material.

Much like what is happening now in central Nebraska when it is — checks calendar — close to mid-December.

Tis the season to be jolly if you aren’t a fan of the four-letter white stuff that often makes some of us break out into other four-letter words while driving in or scooping it.

It’s been oddly quiet on the snow front, which I personally would consider a good thing — if I could ignore the need for moisture or start wondering whether this is just a one-time aberration or signs that climate change could make Nebraska a great wintering destination spot in the future.