Recent weird winter weather quite the talker

How about that weather?
When there’s a desperate need to ignite some small talk faster than a Fox News Christmas tree (more on that later), the past, present and future outside conditions are the safest bet.
Arguments won’t flare up over discussions of the weather, unlike if one unwisely chooses to bring up politics or religion — which seem to come closer to becoming one and the same subject as the years pass by.
Even when there is nothing going on with the weather, that gives us a few minutes of chat-worthy material.
Much like what is happening now in central Nebraska when it is — checks calendar — close to mid-December.
Tis the season to be jolly if you aren’t a fan of the four-letter white stuff that often makes some of us break out into other four-letter words while driving in or scooping it.
It’s been oddly quiet on the snow front, which I personally would consider a good thing — if I could ignore the need for moisture or start wondering whether this is just a one-time aberration or signs that climate change could make Nebraska a great wintering destination spot in the future.
Friday’s light dusting reminded me that we do get snow around here.
Checking out the National Weather Service’s snow climatology page for Grand Island shows some interesting facts.
The earliest snowfall on record came Sept. 20, 1995. We were a little past that mark this year.
Prior to December, Grand Island received an average of 4.2 inches with another 5.1 coming during the final month of the year.
I won’t complain if we’re closer to the least snowy season (7.6 inches in 1903-04) than that snowiest season (86.7 inches in 1914-15), buuuuuuut....when my grilling out to scooping snow ratio is about 6:0 during the past two months, it’s tough to not wonder while lying on a couch with a belly full of steak for a minute or two what is going on.
The magic of Facebook reminds us regularly of snowstorms past. Memories pop up regularly — at least for me — from the past 12 years of complaining about scooping after miserable snowstorms.
With the forecast showing highs of 50s for much of next week and even 67 degrees for Wednesday, there won’t by any snow to discuss anytime soon.
I know there is plenty of winter left, since it hasn’t even officially started.
Still, I’ll bring up this odd weather whenever I need to engage in some small talk ... until our first major snowstorm arrives just in time to ruin Christmas travel plans for all.
Then the four-letter words that aren’t “gift” or “tree” will start flying from my mouth faster than the white stuff.
***
Speaking of Christmas trees ... that Fox News version going up in flames was quite the newsmaker, wasn’t it?
I guess when something like that happens outside the building of one of the nation’s major news outlets, it’s to be expected. Maybe not for a 24/7 news channel to turn it into a 36/1.5 leading news event, but ...
Since it was Fox News, of course it fired up divergent opinions around the internet.
You could find a CNN piece showing selected responses on Fox from the Christmas tree fire and from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. As you might guess, those clips chosen were starkly different.
Fox contributors labeled the fire a “hate crime,” an attack on something that represents Jesus and Hannukkah (huh?) ... even compared it to trying “to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor.”
The unveiling of a new “All-American Christmas tree” was quickly turned into a made-for-TV event the next day.
Meanwhile, the person accused of setting the original tree on fire faced three charges and reportedly suffers from mental illness.
I’m not exactly sure what the coverage and opinions generated by this fire says about the state of this country, but for some reason it seems appropriately head scratching.
***
News also broke about another fiery subject — New Zealand plans to outlaw smoking for the next generation so those young whippersnappers will never be able to legally buy tobacco.
The proposed new legislation would progressively raise the legal age of buying tobacco from the age of 18 so that people who are 14 when the law goes into effect would never be able to do so.
I can’t wait for that window of time where you will find 79-year-olds hanging outside a convenience store waiting while sending in an 80-year-old buddy to buy some cigs.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com.